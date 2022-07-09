IND vs ENG Highlights, 2nd T20I: India thrashes England by 49 runs to take unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s HIGHLIGHTS of the second T20I between India and England from Edgbaston in Birmingham.

INDIA BEAT ENGLAND BY 49 RUNS

India dished out another clinical performance to follow up on its 50-run win in the first T20I with a 49-run win today and took an unassailable lead in the three-match series. After being put in to bat by England, India was off to another brisk start with Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant pairing for a 49-run opening stand in 4.5 overs. After a middle-order meltdown, where India lost five wickets for 40 runs, Ravindra Jadeja took his team to a respectable 170 with an unbeaten 29-ball 46. With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck in the PowerPlay again, dismissing both openers and then Bumrah castled Liam Livingstone to leave England three down in the first five overs. The host kept losing wickets at regular intervals and was bundled out for 121, with David Willey not out on 33 runs off 22 balls. The win also marks Rohit’s 14th consecutive T20I win as captain of India.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR 3/15

BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR: “When ball swings, you definitely enjoy. In the last few years, there is not much help with the ball in England but this year it is more. White ball getting swing upfront is a motivational factor for a fast-bowler and batters have to take their chances. We know [Jos] Buttler is a dangerous player. If the ball swings, I go for a wicket and it works. If the ball swings, it motivates you to do things against a particular batsman. Honestly I don’t want to talk about injuries. If anyone asks me the same in India, I don’t answer; I am sorry. I am playing, so it’s good.”

ROHIT SHARMA: “We all know how good they are wherever they go and not just in England. We were clear what we wanted to do... Wanted to see how we do after a win and will look to challenge us as a group. Brilliant knock under pressure [by Jadeja] and with his experience of the hundred in this ground, he was calm and collective. At no point did we feel that he was panicking. It was good to finish on a score we thought was par on that surface. We do understand the importance of the PowerPlay, whether we bat or bowl. Our PowerPlay in both games was superb and want to give guys confidence to continue. We do want to give the guys sitting on the bench some chances and will go and discuss with the coach. We are moving in the right direction and the only red flag I see is we can’t get carried away.”

JOS BUTTLER: “Very disappointing. I don’t think we played well enough to consider batting first as an option. Fantastic debut [by Richard Gleeson] given the guys he got out, although a disappointing result. CJ [Chris Jordan] always bowls the tough overs and is naturally under pressure a lot of the time. Gets the result most of the times. Delighted for him.”

ENGLAND 121 ALL OUT IN 17 OVERS

ENG 121/10 IN 17 overs: Harshal bowls out. SIX! Willey just clears deep backward point for a maximum. FOUR! Full toss and creamed through covers to make it 10 runs from two balls in this over. OUT! Slow yorker and Parkinson is cleaned up! Matt Parkinson b Harshal Patel 0(2b).

ENG 110/9 in 16 overs: Bhuvneshwar returns with the ball. Gleeson gets his first runs in international cricket as he stands and steers this length ball to third for a couple. OUT! Gone! Gleeson has to go and India is a wicket away from a series win. Length ball, Gleeson goes for the big hit down the ground but ends up skying this to the fielder who runs in from long-off to take it. Richard Gleeson c Virat Kohli b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2(3b).

ENG 106/8 in 15 overs: SIX! Banged in short by Hardik and Ali pulls this over square leg for a maximum. OUT! Gone next ball! Full outside off this time and shovelled straight to the mid-off fielder. Moeen Ali c Rohit Sharma b Hardik Pandya 35(21b 3x4 2x6). OUT! Jordan comes in and is run out first ball. He tapped a length ball to square leg, took a single and then went for the second only to be sent back by Willey and he is left halfway down the pitch as the stumps are broken at the bowler’s end. Chris Jordan run out(Yuzvendra Chahal/Rohit Sharma) 1(1b). FOUR! Willey now throwing everything at this run-chase. Hammers this length ball over mid-on. SIX! Short and pulled away over fine-leg for six more.

ENG 88/6 in 14 overs: Jadeja continues. FOUR! Slightly short and Willey goes back and crunches this through covers and to the boundary. SIX! Full on the toes and Ali lifts this over long-on with ease for six runs. He keeps strike with a single off the last ball.

ENG 74/6 in 13 overs: Harshal runs in. Comes around the wicket to Willey. Keeps this on a hard length between middle and off. FOUR! Goes too short on the last ball and Ali pulls and swivels this over the keeper for four runs.

ENG 69/6 in 12 overs: Jadeja into the attack. FOUR! Darts one in slightly short outside leg and Ali puts one knee down and sweeps this behind to the fine-leg boundary. Eight runs from the over.

ENG 61/6 in 11 overs: OUT! Bumrah comes back and strikes. Curran chips this fuller one to mid-off, where Hardik backpedals and takes this before tumbling over behind. Sam Curran c Hardik Pandya b Jasprit Bumrah 2(4b). Willey comes in at number eight.

ENG 59/4 in 10 overs: OUT! Malan reverse-sweeps this full toss from Chahal and this is straight to the point fielder. Dawid Malan c Harshal Patel b Yuzvendra Chahal 19(25b 2x4). Sam Curran comes in. Four singles to end the over.

ENG 55/4 in 9 overs: Harshal comes back with the ball. FOUR! Ali cuts away hard through point and 50 up for England in 8.2 overs. Full next ball and driven away by Ali for a single. Slower yorker, Malan jabs his bat at it and hares for a single. Two more singles to end the over.

ENG 46/4 in 8 overs: Hardik returns. Keeps it tight and just three singles and a leg-bye. He mixes his lengths a bit, bowling on a length and then going full on the pads.

ENG 42/4 in 7 overs: Chahal into the attack after the PowerPlay. FOUR! Tossed up and straight and driven down the ground with force by Brook for four runs. OUT! Chahal redeems himself soon after. Brook attemps to go big over long-on but this is spinning away and he ends up lobing this to long-on fielder. Harry Brook c Suryakumar Yadav b Yuzvendra Chahal 8(9b 2x4).

ENG 36/3 in 6 overs: Harshal for the last over of the PowerPlay. FOUR! Short of a length on middle and Malan stays back and cuts this behind point for four runs. FOUR! Brook flicks this fullish ball over mid-on for four runs and gets off the mark after five dot balls.

ENG 27/3 in 5 overs: OUT! Bumrah returns and strikes first ball. Slower one, jagging in and Livingstone sees his stumps knocked over. Liam Livingstone b Jasprit Bumrah 15(9b 3x4). Harry Brook comes in. There is an LBW shout but the umpire is unmoved. Rohit goes for the review but it is missing leg stump and going over. Wicket maiden for Bumrah.

ENG 27/2 in 4 overs: Hardik comes on with the ball. Livingstone gets a top edge on the pull and Chahal drops this at fine-leg as the ball comes swirling down. FOUR! Livingstone collects his third boundary of the innings as he clips this length ball to the midwicket boundary.

ENG 19/2 in 3 overs: Bhuvneshwar continues. Malan walks down the track and slices behind point for a single. Pant comes up to the stumps now. Swinging in and Buttler tucks this off the pads for a couple. OUT! Bhuvi strikes again in the PowerPlay and this is Buttler. Length ball, shaping away and Buttler gets a toe end to the keeper as he reaches out to it. The umpire doesn’t budge, but Rohit goes up for the review and there is a small spike as ball passes bat. Jos Buttler c Rishabh Pant b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4(5b). Livingstone start off with a couple of boundaries. First he walks down the pitch and flicks a length ball to the midwicket boundary before crisply driving through the covers for four runs.

ENG 8/1 in 2 overs: Bumrah starts off with a couple of length balls and Buttler and Malan collect two singles apiece. Strays on the pads and goes full next ball and Buttler clips it for one more. FOUR! Full outside off to Malan and he drives it through the gap in the covers for the first boundary of the innings. Gets a single off the next ball with a thick outside edge through the slips.

ENG 0/1 in 1 over: Back for the chase. Roy and Buttler are out to open the innings. Bhuvneshwar with the ball. OUT! Bhuvi strikes first ball. Shaping away outside off and Roy pokes and edges behind to first slip, where Rohit takes it. Jason Roy c Rohit Sharma b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0(1b). Malan comes in at number three. Maiden wicket to start with. There is a loud LBW appeal off the last ball but not given.

INDIA 170/8 IN 20 OVERS

IND 170/8 in 20 overs: Curran for the final over. Full toss down leg and flicked away by Jadeja for a couple. Another low full toss and this is goind down leg and called wide as Jadeja misses the attemped flick this time. Slower one, Jadeja goes for the slog sweep but doesn’t take the single with Bumrah at the other end. FOUR! Another full toss on the stumps and Jadeja whips it behind square leg for a boundary. Full toss again but this doesn’t yield the any run as it dribbles to midwicket. A couple of twos to end the over. The first one is a yorker that is dug out to midwicket and then a low full toss driven down the ground to end the innings.

IND 159/8 in 19 overs: Two singles to start this Jordan over, who continues to go short. FOUR! Full outside off and this is thumped down the ground by Jadeja for a four at long-off. Low full toss and dug out through the covers for a single by Jadeja. Bhuvi to face the last ball. OUT! Full outside off and hammered straight down the throat of the fielder at mid-off.

IND 152/7 in 18 overs: Gleeson bowls out. Short of a length ploy by the debutant and just two singles off the first three balls. Low full toss outside off and Jadeja guides this to cover for a couple. The next is another full toss, on the pads this time, and flicked away for two more. Another full toss to end the over and Jadeja keeps strike with a single behind square leg.

IND 145/7 in 17 overs: FOUR! Jordan continues with his hard length outside off but Jadeja gets on top of the bounce and cuts this fiercely behind point for a boudary. SIX! Harshal with some handy runs here for India. Slow and short from Jordan and pulled over wide long-on for six runs. OUT! Harshal now goes for the bold ramp and this is taken at third man.

IND 132/6 in 16 overs: Livingstone continues. Wide outside off, Jadeja charges down and luckily for him, Buttler also misses it and this runs away for five wides. OUT! And DK is run out going for the third run. Dinesh Karthik run out (Harry Brook/Jos Buttler) 12(17b 1x4). Harshal the new batter in. FOUR! Glorious shot by Jadeja for a boundary. Fullish outside off and Jadeja plants leg forward and goes inside out over extra cover. Harshal ends the over with a four, driving a full one through the covers.

IND 115/5 in 15 overs: Curran into his second over. Follows Jadeja outside leg stump with a yorker and it is dug out back to the bowler. Length ball coming into him and Jadeja steers this to short third for a quick single. FOUR! Full on the pads and Karthik shimmies out and picks this up with supple wrists over backward square leg for a boundary. Going down leg side and wide ball. Slower one and on the stumps; Karthik gets an inside edge onto the pads. A couple of miscued pull shots off slower deliveries yield two singles from the last two balls.

IND 107/5 in 14 overs: Livingstone has the ball. Keeps it tight and just six runs from the over.

IND 101/5 in 13 overs: Willey returns. He strays on the pads of Jadeja first ball, and it is clipped away for a couple. He gets off strike with a single at mid-off next ball. DK back on strike. In the slot and DK steps out to jab this to mid-off for a quick single and then takes a second as there is an overthrow. Karthik taps one gently on leg-side off the backfoot for a single. FOUR! Misfield and boundary for India after a bit of a drought. Jadeja pulls this to the deep square leg boundary to end the over.

IND 90/5 in 12 overs: Jadeja is off the mark off his first ball with a single at covers as Gleeson is brought back into the attack. Karthik is yet to get off the mark after facing five balls. Gleeson keeps Karthik in check with a tight length outside off stump. Six balls now for DK without a run. He defends off the backfoot to point for another dot ball. DK now on 0 off 7 balls. Just one run from the over.

IND 89/5 in 11 overs: Jordan continues and induces the leading edge of Hardik first ball. The ball lands in vacant area at mid-off for a couple. OUT! Jordan’s hard length ball finally reaps rewards. Suryakumar pulls this short of a length ball across the line and top edges it; easily taken at midwicket by Curran. Suryakumar Yadav c Sam Curran b Chris Jordan 15(11b 2x4). OUT! Another falls next ball. Another short of length ball, outside off this time, Hardik hops and cuts this off the backfoot straight to backward point. Hardik Pandya c Dawid Malan b Chris Jordan 12(15b 1x4). Two new batters Karthik and Jadeja at the crease.

IND 86/3 in 10 overs: FOUR! Hardik finally gets his first boundary. He steps out, gets to the pitch of this flighted delivery outside off and hammers it down the ground. Suryakumar steps out and whips this through midwicket for a couple more. FOUR! Too wide outside off and Suryakumar slashes this hard behind point for four more. Two singles to end the over.

IND 73/3 in 9 overs: Jordan with the ball. Suryakumar punches through covers for a single first ball. Hardik is beaten on two consecutive occassions outside off as Jordan gets the ball to bounce a little extra. He is struggling on one run off seven balls. He flicks a length ball to mid-on for a quick single. Two more singles to end the over as Jordan maintains a hard length outside off.

IND 69/3 in 8 overs: Parkinson into the attack. FOUR! Suryakumar steps out, stay leg side of the ball and goes inside out over extra cover for four runs. Eight runs from the over, including a wide.

IND 61/3 in 7 overs: OUT! Kohli gone first ball of the over and Gleeson gets his second wicket on debut. Kohli tries to muscle this length ball over midwicket but gets an outside edge that loops up behind point and Malan takes a good catch running behind. OUT! And Pant goes next ball! Pant steps out to flick this on leg-side but gets an inside edge to the wicketkeeper. Gleeson on a hat-trick. Hardik comes in and faces four dot balls. Maiden double wicket for Gleeson on debut!

IND 61/1 in 6 overs: SIX! Pant comes down the track and lifts this over mid-off over six runs. FOUR! Four more next ball as he whips this through midwicket in typical Pant fashion, contorting his body to make it look like an outrageous shot.

IND 49/1 in 6 overs: Gleeson the debutant with the ball. FOUR! Length ball and Rohit hammers this over mid-on for a boundary. He pulls one to deep midwicket for a couple. OUT! Rohit perishes to the pull next ball. Gets a top edge and Buttler runs behind the take it easily. Kohli comes in at number three. Rohit Sharma c Jos Buttler b Richard Gleeson 31(20b 3x4 2x6).

IND 43/0 in 4 overs: Moeen Ali into the attack. Full toss first ball to Rohit, who pushes it to long-on for a single. One more for Pant next ball. FOUR! Rohit backs away outside leg stump and carves this length ball on off stump over point for four more. FOUR! Rohit on the charge here. Length ball and pulled away to find the boundary at deep midwicket, bissecting the fielders in the deep.

IND 32/0 in 3 overs: SIX! Full again by Willey and Rohit clears his front leg and lofts this over mid-off for a 76-metre maximum. FOUR! Pant keeps the momentum going from the other end as he cuts this length ball late to beat short third man for four runs. Pant tries to be a little cheeky with a reverse pull but misses, called a wide however. Next balls he fails to connect the ramp. FOUR! He finishes the over with a boundary at fine-leg as he shuffles across the stumps slightly and whips it off his hips.

IND 15/0 in 2 overs: Sam Curran from the other end. Seven runs from the over as Pant lofts a full one down the ground for a four at long-off. Currant caps off the over with a bouncer.

IND 8/0 in 1 over: Willey to Rohit first ball from over the wicket. Full on off stump and driven to mid-off for a dot ball. He gets off the mark with a single to third man that flies off the outside edge and through the slips. Pant taps gently on leg-side for one more. Rohit is dropped by Roy at backward point as he gets an outside edge on the drive outside off. Rohit makes England pay a couple of balls later with a regal six.

19:00 IST: And already a surprise here as Rohit has come out to open the batting with Pant.

INDIA VS ENGLAND PLAYING XI

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson.

18:33 IST: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant are back in the playing XI for India and Deepak Hooda, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan are out from the previous game.

18:30 IST: England has won the toss toss and will bowl first. David Willey and Richard Gleeson come in for Reece Topley and Tymal Mills.

18:28 IST: Richard Gleeson has received his T20I cap and is set to make his debut for England today.

INDIA vs ENGLAND PREDICTED XI

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c) (wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson.

Will Rohit Sharma continue his winning streak as the leader of the Men in Blue in T20Is?

18:05 IST: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja return to the Indian squad for the second game today. Will they get a look in after India pulled off a near-perfect win in the first T20I? More importantly, does Kohli still fit into the T20I scheme of things with India opting for a high-risk approach of late? All these pressing questions will be answered soon with the toss just over 20 minutes away from Edgbaston.

MATCH PREVIEW

Star India batter Virat Kohli would be desperate to come out of his prolonged lean patch when he makes his T20I return after five months with the second game against England here on Saturday.

Kohli, who last played a T20 International in February, has featured in only two games since India’s underwhelming campaign in the T20 World Cup in October-November when he was captain of the national side.

The only T20 cricket he played since then was in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but there too he was far from his best.

Kohli and other seniors getting frequent breaks as part of the team’s rest and rotate policy gave the opportunity to fringe players like Deepak Hooda, who will be difficult to drop on Saturday after the performances he has come up with.

📍 Edgbaston



All set for the second IT20 of the series!



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/STnNIHi4TD — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2022

Batting at Kohli’s position, Hooda has made a big impact and also showed ominous form in the series opener against England, scoring a 17-ball 33.

If India decides to retain Hooda, then Kohli could open alongside skipper Rohit Sharma at the expense of Ishan Kishan, who has also been consistent at the top.

The opening position is something Kohli is quite familiar with and his last half-century in T20 Internationals also came at the top.

With Kohli expected to take another break for the five T20Is against West Indies, the two games against England assume more importance as far as his future in the T20I set-up is concerned.

Kohli has ‘been there and done that’ but with the younger lot playing fearless cricket, he will need to come back to his best.

The first game against England saw the return of Rohit after a COVID-induced break and the team put together a perfect game. The batters displayed the uninhibited approach that has become essential in the shortest format while the pacers exploited the conditions brilliantly.

Shedding the conservative style of play that let them down in the World Cup, Indian batters gave clear signs of their approach going forward. The PowerPlay fetched 66 runs and even after the fall of wickets, the intent was to go hard from ball one.

However, the team can improve its finishing skills, an area it lacked on Thursday night.

Besides Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer have also joined the T20I squad following a break after the fifth Test here.

It seemed India was a batter short in the series-opener though it ended up with 198. Jadeja is a like-for-like replacement for Axar Patel and his inclusion also makes the batting unit more solid.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been mighty impressive with the new ball and Bumrah is expected to join him. Arshdeep Singh made a successful debut but since he is not part of the squad for the next two games, Umran Malik may get more chances.

Hardik Pandya had a game to remember with both and ball and his presence is surely a big boost to the side in a World Cup year.

Rohit will also want to see a marked improvement in the team’s fielding, especially catching, after an ordinary show on Thursday.

England, which was blown away by the visitor at Southampton, will back itself to make a strong comeback.

It relies a lot on skipper Jos Buttler, who will be keen to make amends after his first-ball duck.

The power-packed batting, including Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy, failed in the first game but trust them to come good in a must-win game.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and David Willey.

