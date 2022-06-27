Dravid believes India is ready for 'one-off' Test against England

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid said his side has got its bases covered ahead of the upcoming rescheduled fifth Test against England in Edgbaston from Friday.

India's middle-order batters - Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja - found crucial game time during the warm-up where each of them struck a half-century.

"I think whatever we needed to achieve and whatever boxes we needed to tick in terms of our preparation leading into the Test match on Friday, I think we are very satisfied and happy, we have been able to do that this week," Dravid said in a video posted by Leicestershire Foxes on Twitter.

Dravid said India will need to adapt quickly to the conditions when it faces a rejuvenated English side that has transitioned from the last home season, with Ben Stokes taking over the reigns from Joe Root.

"When you have got just one game or one-off game in a series, its not really a lot of time, you've got to hit the ground running hard and you've got to be able to hopefully get your act together right from the first day of the Test match.

"There is not lot of room to maneuver or things to go wrong. So having said that it has been a good week. I thought the match wicket was challenging on first couple of days and settle down in the last two so, it was good, it was a great week."

Dravid also lauded the conditions and facilities during their practice sessions in Leicester.

"I thought you know everyone's really looked after us really well. It's been great crowds you know, it's really lovely to see so many people come to watch the game like this and just the atmosphere and the vibe have been excellent," he said.

India was leading the series 2-1 in 2021 before the final Test was abandoned due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitor's camp. India will be fretting over the availability of skipper Rohit Sharma who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The team management drafted in Mayank Agarwal as cover for Rohit on Monday, but expects the senior opener to regain fitness before the one-off Test that is crucial to India's chances in the World Test Championship.