MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: India vs Ireland Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads, live streaming info 

IND vs IRE, 1st T20I: Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the first T20I between India and Ireland on Friday.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 14:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jasprit Bumrah fields the ball during match one of the Men’s T20 International series between Ireland and India.
Jasprit Bumrah fields the ball during match one of the Men’s T20 International series between Ireland and India. | Photo Credit: Sportsfile via Getty Images
infoIcon

Jasprit Bumrah fields the ball during match one of the Men’s T20 International series between Ireland and India. | Photo Credit: Sportsfile via Getty Images

India will take on Ireland in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday at the Malahide Cricket Club ground in Dublin.

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the T20 International.

IRE VS IND 1st T20I PREDICTED XI
INDIA
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
IRELAND
Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Craig Young

ALSO READ | India pips Ireland by two runs in DLS Method, takes 1-0 lead

IRE vs IND 1st T20I DREAM11 Team
WICKETKEEPERS
Lorcan Tucker, Sanju Samson
BATTERS
Tilak Varma, Paul Stirling, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harry Tector
ALL ROUNDERS
Washington Sundar, Curtis Campher
BOWLERS
Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah
Team composition: IND 7:4 IRE Credits left: 10.5
SQUADS
INDIA
Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan
IRELAND
Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young

When and where to watch India vs Ireland 2nd T20I live in India?

The second T20I between India and Ireland will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema at 7:30 PM IST.

Sports-18 1 and Sports-18 1 HD will provide the LIVE telecast of the match.

Related Topics

Ireland /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: India vs Ireland Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads, live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Sarvesh Kushare clears 2.14m in men’s high jump qualification, Santhosh in 400m hurdles heats action soon
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain vs England, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final, Live Score: Preview, Lineups out, Lauren James starts on bench
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Two: Indians in action, timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neymar injury delays Al-Hilal debut by a month
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: India vs Ireland Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads, live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Hyderabad Cricket Association expresses ‘concern’ over hosting back-to-back ODI World Cup 2023 matches
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Chapman denies New Zealand underestimated UAE after shock T20I loss
    Reuters
  4. UAE thrashes New Zealand to win second T20
    AFP
  5. India Asia Cup 2023 squad selection on August 21: Rahul, Iyer, backups in focus
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: India vs Ireland Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads, live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 Live Updates: Sarvesh Kushare clears 2.14m in men’s high jump qualification, Santhosh in 400m hurdles heats action soon
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain vs England, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final, Live Score: Preview, Lineups out, Lauren James starts on bench
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Two: Indians in action, timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Neymar injury delays Al-Hilal debut by a month
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment