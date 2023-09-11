IND vs PAK, Live Streaming Info, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four, Reserve Day: Match timings, When and where to watch India, Pakistan match

India will continue its Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounter with rival Pakistan on the scheduled reserve day at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday
The previous encounter between the two teams also ended in a no result after rain played spoilsport during the Asia Cup group stages.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Four - Live Streaming Info
What time will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match start on the reserve day?
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will restart at 3:00 PM IST on Monday, September 11.
Where can I watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match today?
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Where will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match be played?
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
How many overs will be played during the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 reserve day?
India, currently at 147/2 in 24.1 overs, will continue its innings from 3 PM tomorrow. The match will be a full 50-over game if there are no further rain delays.
SQUADS
