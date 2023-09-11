MagazineBuy Print

IND vs PAK, Live Streaming Info, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four, Reserve Day: Match timings, When and where to watch India, Pakistan match

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super Four 2023: Here is how you can watch the reserve day of the India vs Pakistan Super Four match that will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 07:18 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s skipper Rohit Sharma raises his bat as he completes his half-century, as Shubman Gill looks on, during their Super Fours match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at R.Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Sunday.
India’s skipper Rohit Sharma raises his bat as he completes his half-century, as Shubman Gill looks on, during their Super Fours match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at R.Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI
India's skipper Rohit Sharma raises his bat as he completes his half-century, as Shubman Gill looks on, during their Super Fours match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at R.Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

India will continue its Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounter with rival Pakistan on the scheduled reserve day at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday

The previous encounter between the two teams also ended in a no result after rain played spoilsport during the Asia Cup group stages.

READ MATCH PREVIEW: India gears up to face Shaheen Afridi with a little help from a Sri Lankan

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Four - Live Streaming Info

What time will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match start on the reserve day?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will restart at 3:00 PM IST on Monday, September 11.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction

Where can I watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match today?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

How many overs will be played during the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 reserve day?

India, currently at 147/2 in 24.1 overs, will continue its innings from 3 PM tomorrow. The match will be a full 50-over game if there are no further rain delays.

SQUADS
INDIA: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

