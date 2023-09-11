India vs Pakistan LIVE weather updates, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: Will it rain in Colombo today? IND to resume at 147/2 in 24.1 overs

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live weather updates of the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match, which will begin at 3pm IST at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

With light to heavy rains predicted, what happens if the Reserve Day gets washed out?

The weather forecast is pretty similar on Monday in Colombo, with chances of thunder showers and precipitation ranging between 40-50%.

If the game is called off today as well, the teams will share one point each and the contest will go down as a ‘No Result’.

The game will remain a 50-over per side contest when play resumes at 3pm today. However, had the game been curtailed and restarted today before the second spell of rains arrived, the reserve day would have seen the game remain a shortened one.

It’s not looking good..

Weather forecast of Colombo today (September 11). | Photo Credit: BBC Weather

The story so far:

Intense action lasting 112 minutes was followed by an almost four-hour-long agonising wait as rain ended up emerging as the winner in the high-octane Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan for the second weekend in succession.

However, unlike in Pallekele last Saturday, the teams will resume the Super 4 clash on Monday, with India placed at 147 for two in 24.1 overs. Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul - who was drafted in only because Shreyas Iyer hurt his back minutes before the toss - will resume India’s essay at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Monday afternoon. - Read the full report by Amol Karhadkar here

Playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

ND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details

What time will the reserve day of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match start?

The reserve day of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Monday, September 11.

Where can I watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match today?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.