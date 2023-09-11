Watch - Shaheen Afridi congratulates ‘new dad’ Bumrah with gift during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup game

Pakistan’s pace bowling ace Shaheen Afridi was the talk of the town after he congratulated his Indian peer Jasprit Bumrah with a gift box, for becoming a father, for the first time.

Spreading joy 🙌



Shaheen Afridi delivers smiles to new dad Jasprit Bumrah 👶🏼🎁#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023pic.twitter.com/Nx04tdegjX — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 10, 2023

The heart-warming moment happened on Sunday, after the Asia Cup game between both sides pushed onto the reserve day, following heavy rains in Colombo, with the video being shared by the social media handle of the Pakistan cricket team.

Earlier in the tournament, Bumrah had taken a leave of absence, missing his side’s group stage encounter with Nepal, citing personal reasons, which was later revealed to be for attending the birth of his first child with Sanjana Ganesan, a popular cricket broadcaster.

The 29-year-old pacer, who is making a comeback after a prolonged injury break, is yet to bowl in Asia Cup.

Shaheen would later share the video on his personal handle, saying, “Love and peace. Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and family on the birth of your child. Prayers for the entire family. We battle on the field. Off the field we are just your regular humans.”