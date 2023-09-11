MagazineBuy Print

Watch - Shaheen Afridi congratulates ‘new dad’ Bumrah with gift during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup game

Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi shared a heart-warming moment after the Asia Cup game between both sides pushed onto the reserve day, following heavy rains in Colombo.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 11:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shaheen Afridi greeting Jasprit Bumrah during their sides’ Asia Cup game.
Shaheen Afridi greeting Jasprit Bumrah during their sides’ Asia Cup game. | Photo Credit: Screengrab/X
infoIcon

Shaheen Afridi greeting Jasprit Bumrah during their sides’ Asia Cup game. | Photo Credit: Screengrab/X

Pakistan’s pace bowling ace Shaheen Afridi was the talk of the town after he congratulated his Indian peer Jasprit Bumrah with a gift box, for becoming a father, for the first time.

The heart-warming moment happened on Sunday, after the Asia Cup game between both sides pushed onto the reserve day, following heavy rains in Colombo, with the video being shared by the social media handle of the Pakistan cricket team.

Earlier in the tournament, Bumrah had taken a leave of absence, missing his side’s group stage encounter with Nepal, citing personal reasons, which was later revealed to be for attending the birth of his first child with Sanjana Ganesan, a popular cricket broadcaster.

The 29-year-old pacer, who is making a comeback after a prolonged injury break, is yet to bowl in Asia Cup.

Shaheen would later share the video on his personal handle, saying, “Love and peace. Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and family on the birth of your child. Prayers for the entire family. We battle on the field. Off the field we are just your regular humans.”

Related Topics

Shaheen Afridi /

Jasprit Bumrah /

Asia Cup 2023

