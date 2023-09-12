India vs Sri Lanka Colombo LIVE weather updates, Asia Cup 2023: Will rain affect IND vs SL match today?

India and Sri Lanka will meet in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four fixture at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

The winner of the match will move closer to a spot in the final to be held at the venue on September 17.

IND vs SL Dream11 prediction

There’s an ominous threat looming over the event – the possibility of rain. The weather report has raised concerns, leaving fans and players anxiously keeping an eye on the skies.

There is an 84 per cent chance of rain in the morning and a 55 per cent chance of rain in the evening in Colombo on Tuesday, according to the meteorological department and multiple weather forecast websites.

Colombo Weather Updates - September 12

Chances of rain

Time (IST) 09:30 AM 12:00 AM 3:30 PM 06:30 PM 09:30 PM Chances of rain 70% 60% 60% 60% 60%

What happens if India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match is washed out today?

India and Sri Lanka will share a point each if their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Colombo is washed out on Tuesday.

Asia Cup Super Four points table

Squads

INDIA: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma.

SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details

What time will the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Tuesday, September 12.

Where can I watch the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 match today?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.