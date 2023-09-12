MagazineBuy Print

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four: Playing XI updates, fantasy team for IND vs SL match today

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: A look at the predictions, playing XI and squads ahead of India vs Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup ODI in Colombo.

Published : Sep 12, 2023 08:36 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli and KL Rahul celebrate their 50-run partnership during their Super Fours match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at R. Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Monday.
India's Virat Kohli and KL Rahul celebrate their 50-run partnership during their Super Fours match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at R. Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI
India’s Virat Kohli and KL Rahul celebrate their 50-run partnership during their Super Fours match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at R. Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

India faces Sri Lanka in its second Asia Cup 2023 Super Four fixture at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, a day after a convincing win over Pakistan in a rain-affected game that needed a reserve day to produce a result.

Here is a look at the predicted playing XI for tonight’s IND v SL match.

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs SL Colombo Weather Updates

Sri Lanka predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Asia Cup Super Four points table

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Fantasy team - Asia Cup 2023
Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Kusal Mendis
Batters: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Sadeera Samarawickrama
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Dasun Shanaka
Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Kuldeep Yadav (VC), Matheesha Pathirana
Team Composition: IND 6:5 SL Credits Left: 11

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando, Kusal Perera.

