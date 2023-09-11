MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

India vs Pakistan: Kohli, Rahul record highest-ever partnership in Asia Cup history

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul registered the highest-ever partnership in the history of Asia Cup during the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 18:43 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli (R) and KL Rahul (L) in action.
infoIcon

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul registered the highest-ever partnership in the history of Asia Cup during the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

Follow India vs Pakistan match LIVE

The Indian duo had a sedate start and took a couple of overs to settle down before they began their onslaught. They ended up scoring 233 off 194 deliveries, nine higher than previous record-holders Nasir Jamshed and Mohammad Hafeez. They help India reach a daunting 356/2 in their 50-over quota.

On the way to this record, Kohli became the fastest batter to reach 13,000 ODI runs. He took just 277 innings and betterd the record of fellow Indian great Sachin Tendulkar (321 innings).

Highest partnerships in Asia Cup history:

Players Runs Wicket Team Opposition
Virat Kohli-KL Rahul 233* 3rd India Pakistan
Mohammed Hafeez-Nasir Jamshed 224 1st Pakistan India
Younis Khan-Shoaib Malik 214 3rd Pakistan Nepal
Iftikar Ahmed-Babar Azam 214 5th Pakistan Bangladesh
Ajinkya Rahane-Virat Kohli 213 3rd India Pakistan

More to follow...

