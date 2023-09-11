India vs Pakistan: Kohli, Rahul record highest-ever partnership in Asia Cup history

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul registered the highest-ever partnership in the history of Asia Cup during the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

Follow India vs Pakistan match LIVE

The Indian duo had a sedate start and took a couple of overs to settle down before they began their onslaught. They ended up scoring 233 off 194 deliveries, nine higher than previous record-holders Nasir Jamshed and Mohammad Hafeez. They help India reach a daunting 356/2 in their 50-over quota.

On the way to this record, Kohli became the fastest batter to reach 13,000 ODI runs. He took just 277 innings and betterd the record of fellow Indian great Sachin Tendulkar (321 innings).

Highest partnerships in Asia Cup history:

Players Runs Wicket Team Opposition Virat Kohli-KL Rahul 233* 3rd India Pakistan Mohammed Hafeez-Nasir Jamshed 224 1st Pakistan India Younis Khan-Shoaib Malik 214 3rd Pakistan Nepal Iftikar Ahmed-Babar Azam 214 5th Pakistan Bangladesh Ajinkya Rahane-Virat Kohli 213 3rd India Pakistan

More to follow...