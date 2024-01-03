MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SA vs IND 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction: South Africa v India predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

SA vs IND: Here are all the predictions, fantasy teams and tips, and squads for the second Test match between South Africa and India, which begins on Wednesday in Cape Town.

Published : Jan 03, 2024 07:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma and R. Ashwin during a practice session ahead of the second Test.
India’s head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma and R. Ashwin during a practice session ahead of the second Test. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma and R. Ashwin during a practice session ahead of the second Test. | Photo Credit: PTI

South Africa and India will face off in the second and final Test of the series at Newlands in Cape Town from Wednesday. The Proteas lead the two-match series 1-0 after thrashing India by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test at Centurion.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

South Africa will be without skipper Temba Bavuma, and Dean Elgar, who will be playing his last Test match, will take over the leadership mantle. The host will also miss the services of pacer Gerald Coetzee, who has been ruled out of the match due to injury.

India, on the other hand, will be bolstered by the return of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the Centurion Test due to an upper back spasm. Shardul Thakur or Prasidh Krishna could make way for Jadeja in the eleven.

India Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Shardul Thakur.

South Africa Predicted XI

Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger.

SA VS IND 2ND TEST DREAM11 PREDICTION
WICKET-KEEPER
KL Rahul
BATTERS
Dean Elgar (vc), Virat Kohli, Aiden Markram, Shreyas Iyer, Tony de Zorzi
ALL-ROUNDERS
Marco Jansen (c), Ravindra Jadeja
BOWLERS
Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Nandre Burger
Team Composition: SA 6:5 IND Credits Left: 9.5
THE SQUADS
SOUTH AFRICA
Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar (c), Tony de Zorzi, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs.
INDIA
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH SA VS IND 2ND TEST?

The second Test between South Africa and India will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 1:30 PM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

South Africa /

Temba Bavuma /

Dean Elgar /

Gerald Coetzee /

Ravindra Jadeja /

Shardul Thakur /

Prasidh Krishna

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction: South Africa v India predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND, second Test Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch the 2nd Test between South Africa and India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Atalanta signs Sweden defender Hien from Verona
    Reuters
  4. South Africa defends weakened Test squad for New Zealand series
    Reuters
  5. IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Australia humbles India by 190 runs to complete series sweep
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SA vs IND 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction: South Africa v India predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND, second Test Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch the 2nd Test between South Africa and India
    Team Sportstar
  3. South Africa defends weakened Test squad for New Zealand series
    Reuters
  4. SA vs IND, 2nd Test: The situation we have been put in is not ideal, says South Africa’s Dean Elgar
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma backs young Indian batters to come through
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction: South Africa v India predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs IND, second Test Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch the 2nd Test between South Africa and India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A 2023-24: Atalanta signs Sweden defender Hien from Verona
    Reuters
  4. South Africa defends weakened Test squad for New Zealand series
    Reuters
  5. IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Australia humbles India by 190 runs to complete series sweep
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment