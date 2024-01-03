SA vs IND 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction: South Africa v India predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

South Africa and India will face off in the second and final Test of the series at Newlands in Cape Town from Wednesday. The Proteas lead the two-match series 1-0 after thrashing India by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test at Centurion.

South Africa will be without skipper Temba Bavuma, and Dean Elgar, who will be playing his last Test match, will take over the leadership mantle. The host will also miss the services of pacer Gerald Coetzee, who has been ruled out of the match due to injury.

India, on the other hand, will be bolstered by the return of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the Centurion Test due to an upper back spasm. Shardul Thakur or Prasidh Krishna could make way for Jadeja in the eleven.

India Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Shardul Thakur.

South Africa Predicted XI

Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger.

SA VS IND 2ND TEST DREAM11 PREDICTION WICKET-KEEPER KL Rahul BATTERS Dean Elgar (vc), Virat Kohli, Aiden Markram, Shreyas Iyer, Tony de Zorzi ALL-ROUNDERS Marco Jansen (c), Ravindra Jadeja BOWLERS Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Nandre Burger Team Composition: SA 6:5 IND Credits Left: 9.5

THE SQUADS SOUTH AFRICA Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar (c), Tony de Zorzi, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs. INDIA Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH SA VS IND 2ND TEST?

The second Test between South Africa and India will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network from 1:30 PM IST. The match will also be available for LIVE streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.