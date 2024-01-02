SA vs IND, 2nd Test: The situation we have been put in is not ideal, says South Africa’s Dean Elgar

Dean Elgar is concerned about South Africa’s Test cricket. It is virtually a South Africa-A side that will be touring New Zealand for a two-Test series because several top players are contracted to appear in the SA20.

“The situation we have been put in is not ideal,” Elgar said on the eve of South Africa’s second Test against India. “Irrespective of what has happened behind the scenes, there is still a lot of hunger for Test cricket from the guys who are playing. It is an opportunity for the players going to New Zealand to put in performances and to eventually become regular members of the squad.”

READ | SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma backs young Indian batters to come through

Elgar, whose brilliant 185 set up the innings win at Centurion, will lead the Proteas in his last Test, as captain Temba Bavuma is unavailable after getting injured in the Centurion. He said it was an honour.

“Being the captain has probably been the best learning experience for me, not just in a cricketing sense, but off the field as well,” he said. “I would like to think I have always given 100 per cent and showed the youngsters the right way. There has been no bigger honour for me.”