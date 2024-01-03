SA vs IND: India loses 6 wickets for 0 runs in 11 balls in stunning batting collapse vs South Africa

In an unprecedented and precipitous batting collapse, India lost six wickets in 11 balls without scoring a run during the opening day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Lungi Ngidi triggered the collapse in the 34th over of India’s innings by picking three wickets in five balls. With India looking comfortable at 153 for four, Ngidi nabbed KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah in a triple-wicket maiden over.

In the following over, Kagiso Rabada induced Virat Kohli’s outside edge to dash any hope of a fightback by India. Two balls later, Mohammed Siraj was run out after a mix-up with Prasidh Krishna, whose dismissal off the following delivery meant India was bowled out for 153 in 33.5 overs, with a lead of 98 runs.

Earlier in the day, Siraj picked six wickets to rip through the South African batting line-up, which was bundled out for a paltry 55 after its skipper Dean Elgar chose to bat.