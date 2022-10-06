Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI in Lucknow. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates.

Toss Update: The rain has arrived again and the covers are back. The toss is further delayed and won’t take place at 1:30 PM as rescheduled before.

Update 🚨



Rain has gotten heavier here in Lucknow and the toss has been delayed. 🌧️



We will be back with further updates shortly.#TeamIndia#INDvSApic.twitter.com/Ypjm2MnBME — BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2022

Update: Rain delays start in Lucknow. BCCI confirms that it will be a delayed start with the Toss scheduled to take place at 1:30 PM and the match to begin at 2:00 PM.

🚨 Update 🚨



Rain delay!



After an early inspection, the Toss and Match Time for the #INDvSA Lucknow ODI has been pushed by half an hour.



The Toss will be at 1:30 PM IST.



Play begins at 2:00 PM IST. — BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2022

Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

Hotstar will live stream the first ODI between India vs South Africa

Where can I watch the India vs South Africa 1st ODI on TV?

Star Sports Network will live telecast the first ODI between India vs South Africa.

Where will the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will the India vs South Africa 1st ODI begin?

The 1st ODI match between India and South Africa will start at 1:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss between India and South Africa 1st ODI happen?

The toss between India vs South Africa 1st ODI will happen at 1:00 PM.

Squads:

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks