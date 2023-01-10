Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Guwahati. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
Shubman Gill is answering critics who questioned his place instead of Ishan Kishan, who was dropped on the back of a fantastic double hundred. Gill showcases his class with a hat-trick of boundaries as he first opens the face of the bat to guide the ball through point and then once again bisects the point region and then cashes in on an short and wide delivery. India is off to a brilliant start and the pitch is a belter of a track.
Shubman Gill is away as the Indian opener pockets a boundary while Rohit is on song dispatching Ranjitha for a couple of boundaries to give India a bright start. A nonchalant flick through the square leg and then exhibits another flick through the mid-wicket. Both the shots were timed so brilliantly.
That’s bread and butter for Rohit Sharma as the Indian skipper drives a pitched-up delivery through the mid-off to get off the mark with a boundary. India up and running after being asked to bat first on a pitch where there is little swing on offer.
We are done and dusted with the national anthems and out come the Indian openers. Rohit Sharma walks out along with Shubman Gill and the new pair will be eyeing to get some runs under the belt, especially the Indian skipper. For Sri Lanka it will be Kasun Rajitha who will begin proceedings with the new ball.
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
We are happy to bat first. We would have liked to bowl as well, it’s a good challenge. The ground was flooded with dew yesterday. There will be times where we need to bowl under dew, we got to be ready for that with the World Cup around the corner. It’s about doing the basics right, it’s important to do things differently at times. We need to keep moving in the right direction. Had a great time playing an ODI last time, hope we’ll have another memorable game today.
Dilshan Madushanka will make his debut for Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka wins toss, asks India to bat first
Toss becomes very vital as dew will come into play very early and the skipper winning the toss will opt to bowl first. India has been predominantly very good with chasing and Rohit will hope that the coin lands in his favour.
“It’s a venue where batters enjoy, it’s a high scoring venue. The pitch is on the drier side, and there are a few cracks. Dew might come into play tonight. The team fielding second will have a tough time because it will be tough to grip the ball. The pitch looks a good one to bat on, but chasing will be easier here. The wicket will grip a bit in the first innings, but not so, in the second innings. Captain winning the toss might elect to bowl first.”
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik/Arshdeep Singh
The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.
Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Dasun Shanaka,
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Axar Patel
Bowlers: Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohammed Shami
Team Composition: SL 5:6 IND Credits Left: 9.0
In head-to-head, India holds a significant advantage over Sri Lanka, having won 36 more games. In one-day internationals, India has faced Sri Lanka 162 times, winning 93 and losing 57. 11 games have ended with no results, while one game has ended in a tie.
With just nine months left for the 50-over World Cup at home, the real countdown begins for India now with a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
India will host three countries, also including New Zealand and Australia, playing a three-match series with each of them, at nine different venues in the pre-Indian Premier League (IPL) phase.
While the workload will be closely monitored, one is certain to witness various experiments in this phase before a more settled unit fine-tunes itself in the final phase.