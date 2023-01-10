India begins World Cup preparations

With just nine months left for the 50-over World Cup at home, the real countdown begins for India now with a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

India will host three countries, also including New Zealand and Australia, playing a three-match series with each of them, at nine different venues in the pre-Indian Premier League (IPL) phase.

While the workload will be closely monitored, one is certain to witness various experiments in this phase before a more settled unit fine-tunes itself in the final phase.