IND vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit returns with a brilliant half-century, hits 67-ball 83

Rohit Sharma made a brilliant return from injury as the India skipper led from the front with a dazzling 67-ball 83 during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday. His knock was studded with three sixes and nine hits to the fence at a strike rate of 123.88.

Rohit narrowly missed an opportunity to equal Ricky Ponting’s record of 30 ODI centuries as Madusanka ended the India opener’s stay at the wicket. The India skipper currently has 29 ODI centuries from 235 ODIs and is nearing the 10,000 run mark.

Rohit along with Shubman Gill forged a brilliant 143-run opening stand to give India a solid start in the opening ODI. Gill too impressed with the bat by smashing a 60-ball 70 as both the Indian openers were poised to notch centuries but missed an opportunity to register the three-figure mark.

The last time Rohit hit a century was against Australia in 2020 where the opener smashed a match-winning 119 off 128 deliveries in a run chase and helped India beat Australia by seven wickets. The following home series against England didn’t yield much runs as Rohit produced a half-century against West Indies to start 2022 on a positive note.

An unbeaten 76 against England at The Oval was his highest score in 2022 as the Indian skipper finished the year with an unbeaten 51 against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Rohit injured his left thumb during the second ODI against Bangladesh and returned to Mumbai for treatment. Having missed the T20 series against Sri Lanka, which India won, Rohit made a return as captain and kicked off the new year in style with a dazzling half-century and was en route to score his 30th ODI ton.

However, the India captain has to wait to score his 30th and equal Ponting’s record.