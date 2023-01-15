IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka’s Bandara stretchered off after collision with Vandersay

Sri Lanka’s Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara were involved in a collision during the third ODI against India at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the 43rd over when Virat Kohli pulled a back-of-length delivery towards deep square-leg fence to move to 99.

Vandersay, running from deep square-leg, collided with Bandara, who steamed in from deep mid-wicket. The duo couldn’t prevent the boundary.

The two players were writhing in pain as the Sri Lankan physio hurried towards them. Later, the Indian medical staff joined in to help the visitors before Bandara was carried off the field on a stretcher.

Kohli inquired about the players with Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka before playing the next ball for a single to complete his 46th ODI century.

Ahead of Sri Lanka’s innings, Dunith Wellalage was named as Vandersay’s concussion substitute.