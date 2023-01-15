Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka from the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

January 15, 2023 14:47
Classic Ro!
January 15, 2023 14:46
IND 111/1 in 17 overs

Vandersay continues from the other end. A couple of singles to start the over. Vandersay to Kolhi, FOUR! wonderfully driven over covers for a boundary. Make it two of two, another FOUR! this time he cuts it off his back foot at a backward point. A good over for India, 11 off it.

January 15, 2023 14:41
IND 100/1 in 16 overs

Chamika Karunaratne continues. Karunaratne to Rohit, FOUR! short length delivery and Rohit tries to flick this one but the ball comes off thighs, leg byes. Karunaratne to Rohit, OUT! Rohit tries to pull this time but the ball goes straight to the fielder. Rohit was near to his half-century and looks visibly frustrated as he misses to make it big after a lovely start. Virat Kolhi walks in at the no. 3 for India. Karunaratne to Kohli, no run, a good delivery to start. Karunarante to Kohli, FOUR! Kohli gets off the mark with a boundary. A confidence booster shot as he drives it the classical way for a boundary.

Rohit c Avishka Fernando b Karunaratne 42(49) [4s-2 6s-3]

January 15, 2023 14:36
IND 91/0 in 15 overs

Jeffrey Vandersay from the other end. Three singles from the over as Sri Lanka has broken the flow of runs. India closing in on 100 run mark.

January 15, 2023 14:29
IND 88/0 in 14 overs

Chamika Karunaratne comes into the attack. He replaces Vandesay. Another quiet over for India as he holds the tight line and gives only 2 runs from his first over.

January 15, 2023 14:26
IND 86/0 in 13 over

Hasaranga continues from the other end and gives only one run from this over. The spinner has been the most economical bowler for Sri Lanka till now.

January 15, 2023 14:25
IND 85/0 in 12 overs

Jeffrey Vandersay comes into the attack. He holds the line and length and gives 6 runs from his first over.

January 15, 2023 14:22
IND 79/0 in 11 overs

Gill drives the first ball of the over to long-on for a single. Hasaranga to Rohit, and he chose long-off for another single. Three dots balls before Gill tucks the last ball for a double as India takes 4 runs from the over.

January 15, 2023 14:18
IND 75/0 in 10 overs

Kasun Rajitha, in the last over of the PowerPlay. He mixes the length and gives no runs in the first three balls. Rohit compensates with three back-to-back boundaries. First, he pulls the short ball for a SIX in the long-on region. Then he steps out and registers another SIX, down the ground. He flicks the last ball of the over to register the third boundary of the over. This is brilliant batting from both openers, they took their to get set and then dominated the second half of the PowerPlay.

January 15, 2023 14:12
IND 59/0 in 9 overs

Hasaranga from the other end. Hasaranga to Gill, no run as the ball gets an edge but lands safely. Hasaranaga to Rohit, he flicks it over deep mid-wicket and the ball races away but Bandara gives full commitment and saves one run this time. Hasaranga to Gill, FOUR! Fearless, Gill steps out and registers for a boundary.

January 15, 2023 14:06
IND 51/0 8 overs

Kasun Rajitha comes back into the attack from the other end this time. Three dot balls to start the over as Rajitha is holding a good line here. Rajitha to Rohit, FOUR! Rohit picks the slower delivery and punches it for a boundary down the ground. A couple from the last delivery to finish off the over. 6 runs from it.

January 15, 2023 14:01
IND 45/0 in 7 overs

Wanindu Hasaranga, right arm leg-break comes into the attack and replaces Kasun Rajitha. Spins puts some break on the flow of run, only three singles from the over.

January 15, 2023 13:53
IND 42/0 in 6 overs

Kumara to Rohit, SIX! Rohit waited for quite some time to pounce on this delivery, he chooses the aerial route to flick the full-length delivery and register over the boundary for a maximum. Kumara to Gill, this is pure timing. He uses the pace and drives it for a boundary. Another FOUR, Gill is now in his grooves as he steers the full length, outside off delivery for another boundary. Make it three in a row for Gill, this time he flicks it over mid-wicket for the third FOUR! of the over. Kumara to GIll, this is pure annihilation, fourth FOUR from the over. 6,1,4,4,4,4 as India takes 23 from this over.

January 15, 2023 13:49
IND 19/0 in 5 overs

Rajitha from the other end. Rajitha to Gill, FOUR! he is taking the charge here as this time, he punches away to the fine leg for a boundary. Rajitha to Gill, FOUR! WOW! this is classic Shubman. He reads the line early this time and drives it by leaning forward. 8 runs from this over.

January 15, 2023 13:45
IND 11/0 in 4 overs

Kumara from the other end. Kumara to Rohit, the ball comes slightly in and gets an edge to the third man for a single. Kumara to Gill, FOUR! a beautiful drive over the backward point opens the account for Gill in this match. Rohit and Shubman Gill are taking their time and trying to build a solid start for India here. 6 off the over.

January 15, 2023 13:41
IND 5/0 in 3 overs

Rajitha continues from the other end. Rajitha to Rohit, he punches a length delivery for a single to get off the mark. Gill comes back in the strike and sees off the last four deliveries. Only one from this over as India is 5 for no loss after three.

January 15, 2023 13:35
IND 4/0 in 2 overs

Lahiru Kumara, right arm fast, comes into the attack from the other end. Kumara to Gill, FOUR! The ball was going down the leg and it sneaks past the pads to run away for a boundary. Leg byes as the first runs come for India as extras Kumara to Gill, the ball swirl in this time and get an inside edge this time. 4 off the second over.

January 15, 2023 13:32
IND 0/0 in 1 over

Kusan Rajitha starts with a short-length delivery, it swings away as Rohit leaves it. Rajitha is getting early movement in the air but nothing much happens in the first over as Rohit plays a maiden over. No runs in the first oer.

January 15, 2023 13:31
LIVE ACTION

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill open for India, Kusan Rajitha starts the proceedings for Sri Lanka!

January 15, 2023 13:22
PONGAL CELEBRATIONS!
January 15, 2023 13:05
SRI LANKA PLAYING XI

Two changes for the visitors too. Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay are in for Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage.

Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

January 15, 2023 13:02
INDIA PLAYING XI

Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik are rested and in come Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar.

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

January 15, 2023 13:01
TOSS

India wins the toss and elects to bat.

January 15, 2023 12:57
PITCH REPORT

The wicket is almost in the centre of the ground so no skewed boundaries. Sangakkara says with dew likely to come into play, teams would want to bowl first.

January 15, 2023 12:32
INDIA EXTENDS DOMINANCE AT HOME

With the series in the bag, India is unbeaten in 11 ODI series against Sri Lanka at home. The best Sri Lanka managed was a 1-1 in a three-match series in 1997. India has won the remaining 10 ODI series against the Lankans at home.

January 15, 2023 12:03
SRI LANKA PREDICTED XI

Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara.

January 15, 2023 11:55
INDIA PREDICTED XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik.

January 15, 2023 11:53
Will India make some changes today?

With the series in the bag, India could look at making some changes. But considering it is a World Cup year, the management could also want its core to get as much game time as possible. Kuldeep Yadav came in for the injured Yuzvendra Chahal in the last game and impressed with three for 51. Will he get another game today if Chahal is fit?

January 15, 2023 11:51
STAT ALERT

Virat Kohli needs 63 runs to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in ODIs. He will go past Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka, who has 12,650 runs in the format, compared to Kohli’s 12,588.

January 15, 2023 11:48
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH IND VS SL 3RD ODI

The third between India and Sri Lanka will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 1:30 PM IST. The match will also be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

January 15, 2023 11:45
January 15, 2023 11:40
SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Mendis (vice-captain & wk), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.