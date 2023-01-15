Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka from the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
Vandersay continues from the other end. A couple of singles to start the over. Vandersay to Kolhi, FOUR! wonderfully driven over covers for a boundary. Make it two of two, another FOUR! this time he cuts it off his back foot at a backward point. A good over for India, 11 off it.
Chamika Karunaratne continues. Karunaratne to Rohit, FOUR! short length delivery and Rohit tries to flick this one but the ball comes off thighs, leg byes. Karunaratne to Rohit, OUT! Rohit tries to pull this time but the ball goes straight to the fielder. Rohit was near to his half-century and looks visibly frustrated as he misses to make it big after a lovely start. Virat Kolhi walks in at the no. 3 for India. Karunaratne to Kohli, no run, a good delivery to start. Karunarante to Kohli, FOUR! Kohli gets off the mark with a boundary. A confidence booster shot as he drives it the classical way for a boundary.
Rohit c Avishka Fernando b Karunaratne 42(49) [4s-2 6s-3]
Jeffrey Vandersay from the other end. Three singles from the over as Sri Lanka has broken the flow of runs. India closing in on 100 run mark.
Chamika Karunaratne comes into the attack. He replaces Vandesay. Another quiet over for India as he holds the tight line and gives only 2 runs from his first over.
Hasaranga continues from the other end and gives only one run from this over. The spinner has been the most economical bowler for Sri Lanka till now.
Jeffrey Vandersay comes into the attack. He holds the line and length and gives 6 runs from his first over.
Gill drives the first ball of the over to long-on for a single. Hasaranga to Rohit, and he chose long-off for another single. Three dots balls before Gill tucks the last ball for a double as India takes 4 runs from the over.
Kasun Rajitha, in the last over of the PowerPlay. He mixes the length and gives no runs in the first three balls. Rohit compensates with three back-to-back boundaries. First, he pulls the short ball for a SIX in the long-on region. Then he steps out and registers another SIX, down the ground. He flicks the last ball of the over to register the third boundary of the over. This is brilliant batting from both openers, they took their to get set and then dominated the second half of the PowerPlay.
Hasaranga from the other end. Hasaranga to Gill, no run as the ball gets an edge but lands safely. Hasaranaga to Rohit, he flicks it over deep mid-wicket and the ball races away but Bandara gives full commitment and saves one run this time. Hasaranga to Gill, FOUR! Fearless, Gill steps out and registers for a boundary.
Kasun Rajitha comes back into the attack from the other end this time. Three dot balls to start the over as Rajitha is holding a good line here. Rajitha to Rohit, FOUR! Rohit picks the slower delivery and punches it for a boundary down the ground. A couple from the last delivery to finish off the over. 6 runs from it.
Wanindu Hasaranga, right arm leg-break comes into the attack and replaces Kasun Rajitha. Spins puts some break on the flow of run, only three singles from the over.
Kumara to Rohit, SIX! Rohit waited for quite some time to pounce on this delivery, he chooses the aerial route to flick the full-length delivery and register over the boundary for a maximum. Kumara to Gill, this is pure timing. He uses the pace and drives it for a boundary. Another FOUR, Gill is now in his grooves as he steers the full length, outside off delivery for another boundary. Make it three in a row for Gill, this time he flicks it over mid-wicket for the third FOUR! of the over. Kumara to GIll, this is pure annihilation, fourth FOUR from the over. 6,1,4,4,4,4 as India takes 23 from this over.
Rajitha from the other end. Rajitha to Gill, FOUR! he is taking the charge here as this time, he punches away to the fine leg for a boundary. Rajitha to Gill, FOUR! WOW! this is classic Shubman. He reads the line early this time and drives it by leaning forward. 8 runs from this over.
Kumara from the other end. Kumara to Rohit, the ball comes slightly in and gets an edge to the third man for a single. Kumara to Gill, FOUR! a beautiful drive over the backward point opens the account for Gill in this match. Rohit and Shubman Gill are taking their time and trying to build a solid start for India here. 6 off the over.
Rajitha continues from the other end. Rajitha to Rohit, he punches a length delivery for a single to get off the mark. Gill comes back in the strike and sees off the last four deliveries. Only one from this over as India is 5 for no loss after three.
Lahiru Kumara, right arm fast, comes into the attack from the other end. Kumara to Gill, FOUR! The ball was going down the leg and it sneaks past the pads to run away for a boundary. Leg byes as the first runs come for India as extras Kumara to Gill, the ball swirl in this time and get an inside edge this time. 4 off the second over.
Kusan Rajitha starts with a short-length delivery, it swings away as Rohit leaves it. Rajitha is getting early movement in the air but nothing much happens in the first over as Rohit plays a maiden over. No runs in the first oer.
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill open for India, Kusan Rajitha starts the proceedings for Sri Lanka!
Two changes for the visitors too. Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay are in for Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage.
Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.
Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik are rested and in come Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar.
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
India wins the toss and elects to bat.
The wicket is almost in the centre of the ground so no skewed boundaries. Sangakkara says with dew likely to come into play, teams would want to bowl first.
With the series in the bag, India is unbeaten in 11 ODI series against Sri Lanka at home. The best Sri Lanka managed was a 1-1 in a three-match series in 1997. India has won the remaining 10 ODI series against the Lankans at home.
With the series in the bag, India could look at making some changes. But considering it is a World Cup year, the management could also want its core to get as much game time as possible. Kuldeep Yadav came in for the injured Yuzvendra Chahal in the last game and impressed with three for 51. Will he get another game today if Chahal is fit?
Virat Kohli needs 63 runs to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in ODIs. He will go past Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka, who has 12,650 runs in the format, compared to Kohli’s 12,588.
The third between India and Sri Lanka will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 1:30 PM IST. The match will also be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.
Wicketkeeper: K L Rahul, Kusal Mendis
Batters: Nuwanidu Fernando, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel
Bowlers: Lahiru Kumara, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Chamika Karunaratne
Team Composition: SL 4:7 IND Credits Left: 16.5
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Mendis (vice-captain & wk), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.