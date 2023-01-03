IND vs SL T20 MATCH PREVIEW

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were among the few bright spots for India’s men’s cricket team in a largely forgettable 2022.

The duo will start the New Year at the helm of affairs of the T20I team as India looks to continue its enviable record in bilateral series.

Hardik, the captain, with Surya as his deputy will shepherd a young Indian squad against neighbours Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, starting at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. In a year when the focus will primarily be on ODIs, with T20Is taking a backseat, the only aspect that will spice up the contest is the memory from United Arab Emirates last year.

After bowing out of the Asia Cup with a loss to Sri Lanka in September, India’s young brigade will be keen to avenge the loss with a whitewash in the series. While the captain stressed on India not looking to “settle any scores”, he added that India will ensure the Sri Lankans feel like “playing India in India”.

The task, though, will be easier said than done. Sri Lanka is an extremely competitive unit, especially in the subcontinent. It will rely on its spin twins — Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana — to use their prowess and utilise the Indian Premier League experience to pressurise India’s batters.

Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis will be eager to continue their good work at the top of the order. In addition, a fit Avishka Fernando will further bolster the islanders’ batting armoury.

India, on the other hand, will hope that Ishan Kishan will carry on his exploits from the ODIs in Bangladesh at the top of the order. It will be interesting to see who will partner the little dynamo up top. If India’s pre-match training was an indication, Shubman Gill is likely to be handed debut in the shortest format.

Similarly, India will also face a conundrum of selecting its bowling combinations. Yuzvendra Chahal, the lone leggie in the squad, faces stiff competition from spin-bowling allrounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

As for the pace attack, with Arshdeep Singh leading the attack, Umran Malik’s raw pace all but makes him a certainty. Whether India prefers Harshal Patel as the specialst death bowler or hands debut to either Shivam Mavi or Mukesh Kumar will be a point to ponder for Hardik and head coach Rahul Dravid.

- Amol Karhadkar

SQUADS

India Squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (VC for ODIs), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (only for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC for T20Is), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (only for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (only for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara (only for T20Is).