Kasun Rajitha takes the new ball for Sri Lanka. Ishan Kishan takes strike. A hint of swing from over the wicket for Rajitha. Kishan keeps his blade low and flicks across the line and picks up two runs. Inswinger again and Kishan digs out the ball from a fuller length to mid-on. Length from Rajitha and Kishan flicks it nonchalantly over deep mid-wicket for SIX. A wide to follow. Rajitha continues to attack the pads and Kishan chips one just short of the short mid-wicket fielder. Rajitha comes around the wicket. He rolls in a slower-ball and Kishan plays a checked shot down the ground for FOUR.
The Sri Lankan players take the field as Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill walk out for India.
The Indian and Sri Lankan players walk out for the national anthems.
India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal.
BCCI update: Arshdeep Singh wasn’t available for selection for the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka since he has still not fully recovered from his illness.
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
TOSS: Sri Lanka wins toss, opts to bowl.
Hardik: Always been excited to play for the country, but obviously leading now makes it more special. I am excited to see how this new bunch of guys express themselves. We were going to bat first. Yes, this is a chasing ground but we want to put ourselves in more difficult situations generally in bilaterals. Anyone who comes here we will make sure we’ll give them confidence. Two debutants today - Gill and Mavi. Arshdeep was not available.
Shanaka: Going to bowl first. Dew factor will be there later. We were doing well in T20Is except the World Cup. We are following the routines. Got the same batting line-up we had previously. Bowlers will be changed.
Hardik Pandya and Dasun Shanaka walk out for the toss.
Seamer Shivam Mavi and batter Shubman Gill will make their debuts tonight in Mumbai. India becomes the second team after Australia to hand 100 T20I caps.
Early indications from Mumbai had suggested that Shubman Gill could make his T20I debut tonight. Gill could become the 100th man to feature in a T20I for India.
Hardik Pandya’s fresh young brigade will have a lot to prove in this series. While T20Is will be largely inconsequential this year, India will aim to start set a new template in place for next year’s T20 World Cup.
It’s the start of the 2023 home season for India and we cannot ask for a better venue than the iconic Wankhede Stadium to play host. Less than an hour for the toss and the stands are slowly filling up.
Shivam Mavi has been at the top of his mark for Uttar Pradesh in the 2022-23 domestic season across formats. Mavi was also the most expensive uncapped player signing at the IPL 2023 auction. Here’s more on the 2018 U19 World Cup star:
- IND (highest score) vs SL: 260/5 (20) - India won by 88 runs (Indore; December 2017)
- IND (lowest score) vs SL: 81/8 (20) - Sri Lanka won by seven wickets (Colombo; July 2021)
- SL (highest score) vs IND: 215/5 (20) - Sri Lanka won by 29 runs (Nagpur; December 2009)
- SL (lowest score) vs IND: 82 (18.0) - India won by nine wickets (Visakhapatnam; February 2016)
Matches played: 26
India won: 17
Sri Lanka won: 8
No result: 1
Last result: Sri Lanka won by six wickets (Dubai; September 2022)
Last five results: IND won - 3; SL won - 2
ICYMI: Jasprit Bumrah will mark his return next week after the seamer was added to India’s ODI squad earlier on Tuesday.
Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were among the few bright spots for India’s men’s cricket team in a largely forgettable 2022.
The duo will start the New Year at the helm of affairs of the T20I team as India looks to continue its enviable record in bilateral series.
Hardik, the captain, with Surya as his deputy will shepherd a young Indian squad against neighbours Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, starting at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. In a year when the focus will primarily be on ODIs, with T20Is taking a backseat, the only aspect that will spice up the contest is the memory from United Arab Emirates last year.
After bowing out of the Asia Cup with a loss to Sri Lanka in September, India’s young brigade will be keen to avenge the loss with a whitewash in the series. While the captain stressed on India not looking to “settle any scores”, he added that India will ensure the Sri Lankans feel like “playing India in India”.
The task, though, will be easier said than done. Sri Lanka is an extremely competitive unit, especially in the subcontinent. It will rely on its spin twins — Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana — to use their prowess and utilise the Indian Premier League experience to pressurise India’s batters.
Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis will be eager to continue their good work at the top of the order. In addition, a fit Avishka Fernando will further bolster the islanders’ batting armoury.
India, on the other hand, will hope that Ishan Kishan will carry on his exploits from the ODIs in Bangladesh at the top of the order. It will be interesting to see who will partner the little dynamo up top. If India’s pre-match training was an indication, Shubman Gill is likely to be handed debut in the shortest format.
Similarly, India will also face a conundrum of selecting its bowling combinations. Yuzvendra Chahal, the lone leggie in the squad, faces stiff competition from spin-bowling allrounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.
As for the pace attack, with Arshdeep Singh leading the attack, Umran Malik’s raw pace all but makes him a certainty. Whether India prefers Harshal Patel as the specialst death bowler or hands debut to either Shivam Mavi or Mukesh Kumar will be a point to ponder for Hardik and head coach Rahul Dravid.
SQUADS
India Squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.
Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (VC for ODIs), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (only for T20Is), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC for T20Is), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay (only for ODIs), Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (only for ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara (only for T20Is).