IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Bumrah gives thumbs up for Bengaluru pitch

Jasprit Bumrah has given a thumbs up to the pitch used for the pink-ball Test between India and Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Sixteen wickets fell on the opening day of the Bengaluru Test, the most ever on day one of a day-night Test. Having set a target of 447, Bumrah followed up a first-innings five-for — his first at home — with the second-innings wicket of Lahiru Thirimanne on Sunday. "You always play in different conditions, not every wicket will be the same. If there is some help for the bowlers, it gives you (the batter) a lot of confidence when you score runs on such a wicket," Bumrah said after the second day's play.

“You will not get flat wickets everywhere you play. Nobody is complaining about the wicket. Everybody is finding a way and looking forward to contribute because they know if they score good runs on a tough wicket, then that will give them a lot of confidence.”

Bumrah said it was a great feeling to be able to contribute with the ball on a pitch that has square turn and variable bounce. "When you play all three formats, you have to look after your body and you sometimes miss out on the home Tests. This was an opportunity and to be able to contribute towards the team’s success is always a great feeling.”

Bumrah also praised Rishabh Pant, who smashed the fastest Test fifty (off 28 balls) by an Indian. "Not each and everyone (can) play in the same manner. Every individual has a different game plan, so he has backed his strengths. He is still getting more and more experience and learning about this game. That is his plan (attacking) going forward so that’s a positive sign for us."