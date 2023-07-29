IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 

India will take on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados.

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the second One-Day international.

PREDICTED XI India Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav/ Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar West Indies Brandon King, Kyle Mayers/ Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales/ Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie

Dream11 Predicted XI Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan (VC) Batters: Rohit Sharma, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shubman Gill, Shimron Hetmyer All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja (C) Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Gudakesh Motie, Mukesh Kumar Team Composition: IND 7 - 4 WI | Credits used: 80.5 | Credits left: 19.5

SQUADS India Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad West Indies Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah

When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live in India?

The second ODI between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 7:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.