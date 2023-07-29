MagazineBuy Print

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 

IND vs. WI, 2nd ODI: Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the second ODI between India and West Indies on Saturday.

Published : Jul 29, 2023 11:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s skipper Rohit Sharma shakes hands with West Indies skipper Shai Hope after India won the 1st ODI match by 5 wickets, at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Thursday.
India's skipper Rohit Sharma shakes hands with West Indies skipper Shai Hope after India won the 1st ODI match by 5 wickets, at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BCCI Twitter
infoIcon

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma shakes hands with West Indies skipper Shai Hope after India won the 1st ODI match by 5 wickets, at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BCCI Twitter

India will take on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados.

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the second One-Day international.

PREDICTED XI
India
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav/ Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar
West Indies
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers/ Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales/ Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie
Dream11 Predicted XI
Wicketkeepers:
Ishan Kishan (VC)
Batters:
Rohit Sharma, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shubman Gill, Shimron Hetmyer
All-rounder:
Ravindra Jadeja (C)
Bowlers:
Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Gudakesh Motie, Mukesh Kumar
Team Composition: IND 7 - 4 WI | Credits used: 80.5 | Credits left: 19.5
SQUADS
India
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad
West Indies
Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah

When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live in India?

The second ODI between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 7:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.

