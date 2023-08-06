IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 

India will take on West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the T20 international.

WI vs IND PREDICTED XI India Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar. West Indies Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles/Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (C), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

WI vs IND Dream11 Predicted XI Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran Batters: Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma All-rounder: Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya, Kyle Mayers Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal Team Composition: IND 6:5 WI Credits Left: 9

WI vs IND SQUADS India Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma West indies Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd

When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I live in India?

The second T20I between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 8:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.