MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 

IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the second T20I between India and West Indies on Sunday. 

Published : Aug 06, 2023 07:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India will take on West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. 
India will take on West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India will take on West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.  | Photo Credit: AFP

India will take on West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. 

Here are the fantasy predictions, predicted playing XI and live streaming information ahead of the T20 international.

WI vs IND PREDICTED XI
India
Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.
West Indies
Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles/Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (C), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

ALSO READ | West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I: Hardik and Co. aim for improved death-overs batting, keeping workload in mind

WI vs IND Dream11 Predicted XI
Wicketkeepers:
Ishan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran
Batters:
Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma
All-rounder:
Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya, Kyle Mayers
Bowlers:
Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Team Composition: IND 6:5 WI Credits Left: 9
WI vs IND SQUADS
India
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma
West indies
Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd

When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I live in India?

The second T20I between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 8:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.

Related Topics

India /

West Indies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIDE World Cup: Praggnanandhaa nails Navara; Vaishali, Mary, Divya lose
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Durand Cup 2023: Hyderabad FC hopes for win against Delhi in fresh under new coach Nestor
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat assures a new dawn to EBFC fans
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Joshua fight cancelled after Whyte’s random dope test
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Inzamam set to take over as Pakistan team chief selector: Reports
    PTI
  3. Uncertainty looms over Pakistan-England World Cup fixture at Eden Gardens on November 12
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Gill will have a terrific World Cup; give long rope to Rinku: Abhishek Nayar
    PTI
  5. Cummins played Oval Ashes Test with suspected broken wrist, could miss ODI series vs India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info 
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIDE World Cup: Praggnanandhaa nails Navara; Vaishali, Mary, Divya lose
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Durand Cup 2023: Hyderabad FC hopes for win against Delhi in fresh under new coach Nestor
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2023: East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat assures a new dawn to EBFC fans
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. Joshua fight cancelled after Whyte’s random dope test
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment