IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd T20I: India wins toss, to bat first vs West Indies; Bishnoi replaces Kuldeep from XI

Match Preview

India’s most sought-after IPL stars will have a reputation to defend and parity to restore when they take on a quality West Indies side in the second T20 International of the five-match series on Sunday.

A boundary was the difference between the two teams in the opening game in Tarouba, where the West Indies prevailed on a slow batting track with an impressive bowling effort at the back end.

The T20I series is of little consequence in an ODI World Cup year, but skipper Hardik Pandya and his deputy Suryakumar Yadav would expect to put on a far-improved batting show, both individually and collectively.

The duo along with Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson are all looking at the ODI World Cup but no one would mind a few good knocks which will give them some confidence ahead of the Asia Cup.

THE SQUADS

INDIA

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma.

WEST INDIES

Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd.