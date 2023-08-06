IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd T20I: India wins toss, to bat first vs West Indies; Bishnoi replaces Kuldeep from XI

- August 06, 2023 19:34India Playing XI
Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
Hardik - A forced change for us. Kuldeep hit himself during the practise and as a precautionary measure Ravi Bishnoi plays today instead of him.
- August 06, 2023 19:33Toss - India wins toss, to bat first
India has won the toss and elected to bat first.
- August 06, 2023 19:32Stat attack - win toss, chose bat?
In the last 10 T20Is in Guyana - The batting first team has won 7 times!
- August 06, 2023 19:30All set for second T20I in Guyana!
- August 06, 2023 19:25MOST WICKETS IN IND VS WI T20Is
- August 06, 2023 19:23Hardik & co. seek comeback
- August 06, 2023 19:22MOST RUNS IN IND VS WI T20IS
- August 06, 2023 19:18This week on Wednesdays with WV!
- August 06, 2023 19:16IND VS WI HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS
Matches played: 26
India won: 17
West Indies won: 8
No result: 1
Last result: West Indies won by four runs (Trinidad; 2023)
Last five results: IND won - 2; WI won - 3
- August 06, 2023 19:15Tilak, a superstar in the making?
- August 06, 2023 19:13WI VS IND 2ND T20I PREDICTED XI
INDIA
Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.
WEST INDIES
Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles/Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.
- August 06, 2023 19:08WI VS IND 2ND T20I DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Ishan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran
BATTERS
Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma
ALL-ROUNDERS
Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya, Kyle Mayers
BOWLERS
Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Team Composition: IND 6:5 WI Credits Left: 9
- August 06, 2023 18:59Match Preview
India’s most sought-after IPL stars will have a reputation to defend and parity to restore when they take on a quality West Indies side in the second T20 International of the five-match series on Sunday.
A boundary was the difference between the two teams in the opening game in Tarouba, where the West Indies prevailed on a slow batting track with an impressive bowling effort at the back end.
The T20I series is of little consequence in an ODI World Cup year, but skipper Hardik Pandya and his deputy Suryakumar Yadav would expect to put on a far-improved batting show, both individually and collectively.
The duo along with Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson are all looking at the ODI World Cup but no one would mind a few good knocks which will give them some confidence ahead of the Asia Cup.
THE SQUADS
INDIA
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma.
WEST INDIES
Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd.READ THE FULL MATCH PREVIEW HERE
- August 06, 2023 18:55Welcome
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second T20I between India and West Indies, happening at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd T20I: India wins toss, to bat first vs West Indies; Bishnoi replaces Kuldeep from XI
- Pakistan vs Japan; Masaki scores Pak 2-3 Jap, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live Updates: India vs Malaysia at 8.30 pm
- India vs Malaysia Live Update, Asian Champions Trophy: Live streaming info
- Man City vs Arsenal, Community Shield LIVE: Preview; When and where to watch; Live streaming info; Playing XI details
- Indian sports news wrap, August 6
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE