IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd T20I: India wins toss, to bat first vs West Indies; Bishnoi replaces Kuldeep from XI

Follow for live action, score and ball-by-ball commentary of the second T20I between India and West Indies, happening at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

Updated : Aug 06, 2023 19:39 IST

Team Sportstar
India won the toss and chose to bat first in the second T20I in Guyana.
India won the toss and chose to bat first in the second T20I in Guyana.
India won the toss and chose to bat first in the second T20I in Guyana.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second T20I between India and West Indies, happening at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

  • August 06, 2023 19:34
    India Playing XI

    Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar


    Hardik - A forced change for us. Kuldeep hit himself during the practise and as a precautionary measure Ravi Bishnoi plays today instead of him.

  • August 06, 2023 19:33
    Toss - India wins toss, to bat first

    India has won the toss and elected to bat first.

  • August 06, 2023 19:32
    Stat attack - win toss, chose bat?

    In the last 10 T20Is in Guyana - The batting first team has won 7 times!

  • August 06, 2023 19:30
    All set for second T20I in Guyana!
  • August 06, 2023 19:25
    MOST WICKETS IN IND VS WI T20Is
  • August 06, 2023 19:23
    Hardik & co. seek comeback
  • August 06, 2023 19:22
    MOST RUNS IN IND VS WI T20IS

  • August 06, 2023 19:18
    This week on Wednesdays with WV!
  • August 06, 2023 19:16
    IND VS WI HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS

    Matches played: 26

    India won: 17

    West Indies won: 8

    No result: 1

    Last result: West Indies won by four runs (Trinidad; 2023)

    Last five results: IND won - 2; WI won - 3

  • August 06, 2023 19:15
    Tilak, a superstar in the making?
  • August 06, 2023 19:13
    WI VS IND 2ND T20I PREDICTED XI

    INDIA

    Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.

    WEST INDIES

    Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles/Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

  • August 06, 2023 19:08
    WI VS IND 2ND T20I DREAM11 TEAM

    WICKETKEEPERS

    Ishan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran

    BATTERS

    Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma

    ALL-ROUNDERS

    Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya, Kyle Mayers

    BOWLERS

    Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Team Composition: IND 6:5 WI Credits Left: 9

  • August 06, 2023 18:59
    Match Preview

    India’s most sought-after IPL stars will have a reputation to defend and parity to restore when they take on a quality West Indies side in the second T20 International of the five-match series on Sunday.

    A boundary was the difference between the two teams in the opening game in Tarouba, where the West Indies prevailed on a slow batting track with an impressive bowling effort at the back end.

    AFP_33QG7L4.jpg

    The T20I series is of little consequence in an ODI World Cup year, but skipper Hardik Pandya and his deputy Suryakumar Yadav would expect to put on a far-improved batting show, both individually and collectively.

    The duo along with Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson are all looking at the ODI World Cup but no one would mind a few good knocks which will give them some confidence ahead of the Asia Cup.

    THE SQUADS

    INDIA

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma.

    WEST INDIES

    Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd.

    READ THE FULL MATCH PREVIEW HERE
  • August 06, 2023 18:55
    Welcome

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second T20I between India and West Indies, happening at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live-action.

West Indies /

India

