India vs West Indies live score, 1st ODI: Siraj gets Hope early in Powerplay; Bravo joins King

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the first ODI between India and West Indies from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Siraj to Bravo, over the wicket.

WI 19/1 in 4 overs: Prasidh to Bravo, no run. 1 leg bye again as Bravo gets off strike. Prasidh to King, who drives between mid-off and cover for four. Beautifully struck. Couple of dots to finish.

WI 14/1 in 3 overs: Siraj. Hope pushes the first ball to the leg side for no run. He caresses the next ball through the covers for four. Follows it up with a drive between between mid-off and cover for four. WICKET! GONE! Hope chops on. It was a scrambled seam ball, nipped back in after pitching, taking the inside edge of Hope's bat onto the wicket. Darren Bravo, left handed bat, comes to the crease. Siraj to Bravo, the ball brushes the thigh pad on the way to Pant. Good stop from the keeper. A single to finish the over. It's been given leg byes, so Bravo yet to get off the mark.

WI 5/0 in 2 overs: Prasidh to share the new ball. FOUR runs. Bowls a wide half volley first up and King lofts it over cover for four. Two slips in place. Prasidh to King, 1 wide. Good comeback from Prasidh but needs to get his lines right soon. Finishes with four dot balls.

WI 0/0 in 1 over: Hope and King will open the batting. Siraj will open the attack. He has the first new ball. Hope on strike. Siraj to Hope, no run. Two slips in place. Two more dots follow. By the way, there are three men in the ring on the off side, two on the leg side. Tidy start. Maiden from Siraj.

We are all set for live action in Ahmedabad.

1:25 PM: India will wear black arm bands to mourn the passing of singer Lata Mangeshkar. The two teams have lined up for the national anthems. West Indies first, followed by India's.

1:00 PM: TOSS: Pollard and Rohit walk out for the toss. Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akeal Hosein

Rohit: It looks a good pitch and might be slightly better to bat under lights. Happy to be back - playing for the country is the priority. I haven't played cricket for a couple of months but these things happen when you play all the time. We've got some positive cases in our camp, a couple of new faces.

Pollard: The toss is 50-50, no one knows what's going to happen. It's a big field, we need to rotate the strike. Kemar Roach comes back into our XI, Fabian Allen as well gets an opportunity in 50-over cricket and Darren Bravo gets a game.

12:46 pm: Rajasthan allrounder Deepak Hooda will make his ODI debut.

SQUADS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan. WEST INDIES: Kieron Pollard (C), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Sharmah Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS WEST INDIES, FIRST ODI LIVE?