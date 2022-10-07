India Women will take on Pakistan Women in Match 13 of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

Live Streaming Info

When is India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 match?

The India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 match will be played on Friday, October 7.

How and where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup T20 2022?

The India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Which channel will telecast India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup T20 2022?

The India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup t20 2022 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where will India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 will be played?

The India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will the India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 will begin?

The India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 will start at 1 pm IST, on October 7.

What time will the toss between India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 take place?

The toss between India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 will happen at 12:30 PM IST on October 7.

What is India Women's Probable Playing XI for the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022?

IND-W Predicted Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Renuka Thakur, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana

What is Pakistan Women's Probable Playing XI for the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022?

PAK-W Predicted Playing XI: Muneeba Ali (WK), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (C), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

What are the squads for India vs Pakistan Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022?

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Kiran Navgire, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sidra Nawaz, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Sadaf Shamas