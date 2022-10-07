Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India Women vs Pakistan Women Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Toss: Pakistan Women won the toss and elected to bat first against India Women

PAK-W 25/0 after 4 overs: Muneeba and Sidra have given Pakistan a good start and Deepti is searching for some sort of turn. She is slower through the air but the length has been an issue as she is a tad short, giving the batswomen enough width to cut. The reverse sweeps are also out. Important for India to make a breakthrough.

PAK-W 10/0 after 2 overs: Interesting strategy from India as Harmanpreet goes with pace and spin with Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma operating from the two ends. Renuka did beat Ameen with a ball that jagged away. Both the Pakistan openers are off the mark as India aims an early breakthrough.

We are all set for the match to begin and it will be Sidra Amin along with Muneeba Ali who will start proceedings for Pakistan and it will be Renuka Singh with the new ball. Here we go

India Women are on top of the table and have won all three matches, while Pakistan has lost one and is second on the points table.

Match to start at 1:00 PM

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan Women Playing XI: Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

Right then the players are in the ground with the Indian team in a huddle. The toss should be anytime soon.

While an India-Pakistan tie always generates hype, the recent two matches between the two sides failed to produce a close game with India winning comfortably.

India was at its ruthless best as it brushed aside Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games in July.

The two sides currently occupy the top two spots in the points table with India, who have won three games on the trot, leading the table.

As we build up for the game, the toss will take place at 12:30 PM and this promises to be a cracker of a contest. The form of Shafali Verma is a matter of concern and the opener will aim to come out all guns blazing.

Gearing up for #TeamIndia's fourth clash in the #AsiaCup2022 as they take on Pakistan 👌#INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/hH1KCW4EOD — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 7, 2022

The Indian team gave ample game time to its fringe players, making as many as eight changes in the last two games, but against Pakistan -- one of the title contenders -- the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is expected to have full strength team on the field.

It’s the biggest battle in the tournament and nothing can get better than an India-Pakistan encounter.

Live Streaming Info

What is India Women's Probable Playing XI for the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022?

IND-W Predicted Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Renuka Thakur, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana

What is Pakistan Women's Probable Playing XI for the Women's Asia Cup T20 2022?

PAK-W Predicted Playing XI: Muneeba Ali (WK), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (C), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

What are the squads for India vs Pakistan Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022?

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Kiran Navgire, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sidra Nawaz, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Sadaf Shamas