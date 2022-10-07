India Women lost to Pakistan Women in the group stage of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 in Sylhet on Friday.

Pakistan, which suffered a shock defeat to Thailand on Thursday, bounced back with a 13-run win to stay on course in the tournament. India and Pakistan have six points after four matches in the tournament.

Pakistan’s win ended India’s streak of five consecutive T20I wins over six years since 2016. India’s last defeat to Pakistan came on March 19, 2016 in Delhi during the Women’s T20 World Cup. India still holds the upper-hand over Pakistan in T20Is with 10 wins in 13 matches.

India has two matches remaining in the group stage - against Bangladesh and Thailand on Saturday and Monday respectively. Meanwhile, Pakistan will face United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka in its final group matches.

The top four teams in the group stage will then proceed to the semifinals. The final will be held at the same venue on October 15.

