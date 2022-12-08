Cricket

IND A vs BAN A 2nd Test Live Score: Ind A 403/6, Easwaran hits 150; India A vs Bangladesh A 2nd Unofficial Test, Day 3 Updates

India A vs Bangladesh A 2nd Unofficial Test, Sylhet, Dec 6-9, Day 3: Get the live streaming info, live cricket score and updates between IND A vs BAN A.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 08 December, 2022 10:08 IST
Last Updated: 08 December, 2022 10:08 IST
Abhimanyu Easwaran hammered a century against Bangladesh A during the second unofficial Test. (File Photo)

Abhimanyu Easwaran hammered a century against Bangladesh A during the second unofficial Test. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

India A vs Bangladesh A 2nd Unofficial Test, Sylhet, Dec 6-9, Day 3: Get the live streaming info, live cricket score and updates between IND A vs BAN A.

India A takes on Bangladesh A in the second unofficial four-day Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from December 6-9. Follow Day 3 updates on Sportstar.

India A takes vital lead: Abhimanyu Easwaran falls for a brilliant 157 off 248 deliveries with 14 boundaries and two sixes and his knock has helped India A take the lead past the 130-run mark. The Bengal batsman was involved in two vital partnerships - a 119-run stand off 240 deliveries with Cheteshwar Pujara and then a 146-run partnership off 215 balls with KS Bharat who scored a crafty half-century. A 42-run partnership with Jayant Yadav saw Easwaran reach to his 150 but the skipper departed early on Day three. Jayant and Saurabh Kumar are now involved in a partnership and the duo would like to add a few runs to further beef up the lead.

Easwaran smashes unbeaten 150: India A skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran has reached his 150 and Jayant Yadav is playing the supporting role to his skipper as India A takes the lead and it’s nearing 100. With the skipper in the middle, they will look to score as many runs as possible.

Day 2 As it Happened 

Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran continued his fine form with a second successive hundred as India A reached 324 for 5 at stumps on day two of the second unofficial ‘Test’ against Bangladesh A.

Veteran Cheteshwar Pujara (52 off 124 balls) also warmed up nicely for the upcoming Test series with a compact fifty scored in just over three hours with India enjoying a lead of 72 runs at stumps.

The 27-year-old India A captain remained undefeated on 144, batting throughout the day en route his 18th first-class hundred. He hit 13 fours and two sixes during his 231-ball knock.

He added 119 for the second wicket with Pujara, who had seven boundaries in his innings while another 151 runs were scored for the fifth wicket with keeper-batter Kona Bharat (77, 132 balls). Bharat struck 10 boundaries in his innings.

The ones to miss out on the day were young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (12), Yash Dhull (17) and Sarfaraz Khan (0).

Sarfaraz, a prolific scorer for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy, is yet to make a mark at the India A team level. On the day, he was out nicking medium pacer Sumon Khan behind the stumps.

Easwarn played some flowing drives while Pujara was more intent on playing himself in. It was unfortunate that just after completion of his fifty, he was out to part-time left-arm spin of regular Bangaldesh Test captain Mominul Haque as wicketkeeper Zakir Hasan took the catch.

The most entertaining stand of the day was between Easwaran and Bharat as they scored at an average of more than four runs per over. They were together for 35.5 overs.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh A 1st Innings 252. India A 1st Innings 324/5 (Abhimanyu Easwaran 144 batting, Cheteshwar Pujara 52, Kona Bharat 77, Sumon Khan 2/67, Musfik Hasan 2/68)

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Football memes which ruled social media during FIFA World Cup
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

WATCH Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who’s the stronger team? Who will advance to the finals?

T20 World Cup: The Story So Far; Final Predictions - Can India end the 15-year wait?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us