India skipper Rohit Sharma faces a tough task of selecting the playing XI ahead of the first Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is to take place from February 9 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

The four-match Test series against the Australia is one of the most anticipated series as the result is set to impact the ICC World Test Championship Final qualification.

”It is tough. The guys are in good form, pushing for a spot and doing really well, and it is tough to leave some out,” Rohit Sharma said in a press conference in Nagpur.

The Indian captain felt that players performance was a good sign and that all options are open due to the pitch conditions. ”We will see the conditions and pick teams accordingly as different pitches would need different skillset. The message is clear, we would take horses for course and all options are open.”

“We have four Test matches to play and would want to win the series. It is going to be a challenging series and we have to be up for it. Preparation is the key. If you prepare well, you get results,” Rohit added.

India are the current holder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the series in Australia in 2020-21.

Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk). Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscombe, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Lance Morris, Mitchell Swepson, Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood (unavailable), Cameron Green (unavailable), Mitchell Starc (from 2nd Test).

(With inputs from ANI)