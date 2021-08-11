India, England docked two World Test Championship points for slow over-rate

England and India have been docked two points and fined 40 per cent of their match fee for a slow over-rate in the first Test at Trent Bridge that ended in a draw.

Both teams now have two points each in the WTC 2021-23 standings.

The two teams will now clash in the second Test at Lord's on Thursday, 12 August and hope to put a win against their names in the WTC table.

Last year, Australia was fined 40 per cent of its match fee and docked four WTC points for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the Boxing Day Test at MCG. Australia was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. The over-rate fine ultimately led to Australia not making the cut for the WTC final.