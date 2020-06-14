Cricket Cricket India needs better planning for ICC events: Irfan Pathan India last won an ICC tournament in 2013, when it lifted the Champions Trophy under the leadership of iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni. PTI Mumbai 14 June, 2020 15:45 IST Irfan Pathan watches the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal between Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka in Jammu. (File Photo) - R.V. Moorthy PTI Mumbai 14 June, 2020 15:45 IST India has all the resources but needs to plan better going into the big-ticket ICC events, said former all-rounder Irfan Pathan who blamed an unsettled middle-order for country’s exit from last year’s World Cup.India last won an ICC tournament in 2013, when it lifted the Champions Trophy under the leadership of iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni.Since then India has not clinched any ICC Trophy, making a semifinal exit from ODI World Cup, last year. Tendulkar: Decision rests on CA whether it can conduct World T20 “We need to make sure that we have better planning going into the ICC trophies, going into the World Cup. If we have better planning, we have all the resources to be a champion,” Pathan, a member of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning Indian team, said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.Pathan said India struggled to get a proper playing XI before the ODI World Cup last year as the team made a semifinal exit, losing to New Zealand.“The only thing lacking is that we did not have a number four batsman just before the World Cup as well. We were struggling with having a proper eleven,” Pathan said.“If you look at the recent 2019 tournament, it was bad planning. We have resources, we have players, we have fitness, we have everything to be a world champion,” added Pathan, who played 120 ODIs and 29 Tests. Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Browse our archives - Get full access. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos