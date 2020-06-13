Cricket Cricket Tendulkar: Decision rests on CA whether it can conduct World T20 The International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to take a call on whether it will go ahead with the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. PTI 13 June, 2020 21:28 IST Sachin Tendulkar said that the decision to conduct the T20 World Cup rests with Cricket Australia. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT PTI 13 June, 2020 21:28 IST India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar said on Saturday that the difficult decision on whether to conduct the T20 World Cup as per schedule in October this year amid the coronavirus pandemic rests with the home board - Cricket Australia.The sport's world body International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to take a call with the scheduled tournament Down Under just four months away. However, the COVID-19 curve has flattened in Australia and 25 percent crowd is set to be allowed to enter the sports stadia.“If we speak about the T20 (World Cup), I feel it is the decision of the Australian Board whether they will be able to conduct the tournament,” Tendulkar told Aaj Tak channel.READ | Sourav Ganguly: Indian cricket is like football in Brazil Financial aspect is something that needs to be considered with great seriousness, feels Tendulkar.“The financial side and other aspects will also come into effect. We will have to see whether all these things combine together. This is a difficult decision but cricket is happening, there cannot be a bigger thing than it.”Tendulkar also welcomed West Indies' tour of England, which includes three Test matches. The series will be held in a ‘bio-secure’ environment in July.“I am very happy. England is playing their Test match against West Indies from July 8, so slowly the vehicle is coming on the track, which is a good thing,” he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos