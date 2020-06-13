Tendulkar: Decision rests on CA whether it can conduct World T20

India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar said on Saturday that the difficult decision on whether to conduct the T20 World Cup as per schedule in October this year amid the coronavirus pandemic rests with the home board - Cricket Australia.

The sport's world body International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to take a call with the scheduled tournament Down Under just four months away. However, the COVID-19 curve has flattened in Australia and 25 percent crowd is set to be allowed to enter the sports stadia.

“If we speak about the T20 (World Cup), I feel it is the decision of the Australian Board whether they will be able to conduct the tournament,” Tendulkar told Aaj Tak channel.

Financial aspect is something that needs to be considered with great seriousness, feels Tendulkar.

“The financial side and other aspects will also come into effect. We will have to see whether all these things combine together. This is a difficult decision but cricket is happening, there cannot be a bigger thing than it.”

Tendulkar also welcomed West Indies' tour of England, which includes three Test matches. The series will be held in a ‘bio-secure’ environment in July.

“I am very happy. England is playing their Test match against West Indies from July 8, so slowly the vehicle is coming on the track, which is a good thing,” he added.