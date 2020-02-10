3rd ODI LIVE: Jamieson knocks out Mayank, Kohli walks in early

Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the India vs New Zealand third ODI being played at Mount Maunganui. This is V.S. Aravind and I will take you through the final ODI as the action unfolds.

Hamish Bennett into the attack.

FOUR - Excellent shot from Prithvi as Jamieson offers width and Shaw climbs on top it and hammers it over point for a boundary.

SIX - Wow! Virat Kohli just smashed Tim Southee out of the park as the India skipper steps out and whacks a shot of length delivery over the mid-on. Short-arm jab coming into play and the ball sails flat over the ropes.

Wow! Virat Kohli just smashed Tim Southee out of the park as the India skipper steps out and whacks a shot of length delivery over the mid-on. Short-arm jab coming into play and the ball sails flat over the ropes.

WICKET - Kyle Jamieson castles Mayank Agarwal with a peach of a delivery to give New Zealand an early breakthrough. Perfect seam position, just straightened up, Agarwal plays all around it with no feet movement, huge gap between bat and pad and the ball hits the top of off-stump. Agarwal's woeful series comes to an end. Perfect start for New Zealand.

Perfect seam position, just straightened up, Agarwal plays all around it with no feet movement, huge gap between bat and pad and the ball hits the top of off-stump. Agarwal's woeful series comes to an end. Perfect start for New Zealand. A flick through the square and Prithvi Shaw is off the mark straightaway.

Wonderful opportunity for both the openers to make a mark, especially for Prithvi, who has got starts but failed to convert into a big one. Can he get one today, we will find out shortly.

Alright the Indian openers are out there in the middle and it's Prithvi Shaw along with Mayank Agarwal. Tim Southee will start the proceedings with the new ball. Here we go!

New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first. For India, Manish Pandey replaces Kedar Jadhav. New Zealand has also made a change as Santner comes in for Chapman.

Good news for New Zealand as Kane Williamson is fit and is at the Toss with Virat Kohli.

Stay tuned as we get you the toss and the playing XIs.

The Preview

India would expect its top order to fire to avoid a series whitewash when it clashes with a high-flying New Zealand in the third and final One-day International on Tuesday.

Despite missing skipper Kane Williamson in the line-up due to a shoulder injury, the host shrugged off the T20 series debacle to claim the ODI series.

New Zealand, though, will have the experience and leadership of Williamson for the final game as he has passed the fitness test.



READ: Second ODI: Taylor, Jamieson see New Zealand through to series win over India

The major difference between the two sides has been the top-order’s impact.

With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan missing due to injuries, Virat Kohli missing out on scoring big and KL Rahul batting later in the order, India’s traditional ODI strength was neutralised without New Zealand having to do any hard work.

Openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal have shown only momentary flashes of brilliance and have not replicated the kind of starts the Indian batting has grown accustomed to from its top-order.

Rohit’s absence has been a major factor in India’s defeat in this series. The opener averaged 57.30 in ODI cricket in the past 12 months, having a major impact on Indian fortunes in this format.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.

Match starts at: 7.30am IST.