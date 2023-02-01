India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Info, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch IND v NZ match today?

India’s proud record of staying unbeaten in the last 12 bilateral T20I home series will be tested when the side takes on New Zealand in the third and final match on Wednesday.

With the scoreline tied at 1-1, both teams will go all out in this series decider.

The atmosphere should be electric, given that a sell-out crowd is expected to pack the massive Narendra Modi Stadium here.

Which TV channel will telecast IND vs NZ 3rd T20I live?

The third T20I between India and New Zealand will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live stream of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I?

The third T20I between India and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

At what time will IND vs NZ 3rd T20I start?

The third T20I between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

When will the toss for IND vs NZ 3rd T20I take place?

The coin toss for the third T20I between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

When is IND vs NZ 3rd T20I?

The third T20I between India and New Zealand is on Wednesday, February 1.

The squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, and Prithvi Shaw.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, and Blair Tickner.