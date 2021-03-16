Lizelle Lee replaces Tammy Beaumont as No.1 batter in ODI rankings

South Africa opener Lizelle Lee has shot up seven spots to become the top-ranked batter in the ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings after a stellar show in the ongoing five-match series against India.

Her heroics helped South Africa seal the series 3-1 with a match to spare.

Lee, who displaced Tammy Beaumont within two weeks of the England batter seizing the top spot, had scores of four, 132 not out and 69 in the three matches during the past week after having already moved from 11th to eighth the previous week with an unbeaten 83 in the series opener.

This is the second time that Lee has topped the ODI batting charts, having earlier taken the number one position in June 2018 when she had slammed 117 against England at Hove.

READ| Indian women's team to play for pride in the 5th ODI against South Africa

Lee remains the only South African to top the women’s ODI batting rankings.

For India, Punam Raut has been the biggest gainer, moving up eight places to 18th among batters after scores of 62 not out, 77 and 104 not out.

READ| Sarah Taylor joins Sussex Men's coaching staff

Raut, who has held a career high ranking of 13th, is fourth in the list among Indian batters after Smriti Mandhana (seventh) Mithali Raj (ninth) and Harmanpreet Kaur (15th).

Kaur is up two places among batters and has gained three places to reach 49th position in the bowling list.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad is another one to make notable gains, gaining four slots to reach 18th among bowlers with five wickets in three matches and advancing five places to 71st among batters.