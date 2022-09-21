The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Wednesday announced India’s squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2022.
Harmanpreet Kaur has been named as the captain and Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy.
Here is the full schedule of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022
India will kickstart its campaign against Sri Lanka on the opening day of the tournament that commences on October 1, 2022.
SQUAD
Harmanpreet (C), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(W), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, KP Navgire
Standby: Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur