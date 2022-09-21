Cricket

India squad for Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 announced

India will kickstart its campaign against Sri Lanka on the opening day of the tournament that commences on October 1, 2022.

Team Sportstar
21 September, 2022 11:19 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian side.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian side. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Wednesday announced India’s squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2022.

Harmanpreet Kaur has been named as the captain and Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy.

Here is the full schedule of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022

SQUAD
Harmanpreet (C), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(W), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, KP Navgire
Standby: Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur

