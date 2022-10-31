Cricket

LIVE, India squad for New Zealand tour: T20, ODI teams to be announced soon; Hardik Pandya to captain IND in NZ?

LIVE, India squad announcement for New Zealand ODIs, T20Is: Chetan Sharma, the chairman of selectors of the All-India Senior Selection Committee, will announce India’s limited-overs squad for the tour on Monday.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 31 October, 2022 18:30 IST
India had last toured New Zealand in early 2020.

6:30PM IST

The live announcement of the limited-overs squad will be done shortly.

6:20PM IST

Chetan Sharma will address the media in about 10 minutes to announce both the squads.

6:03PM IST

India’s T20 World Cup squad have touched down in Adelaide for its match against Bangladesh on November 2.

5:46PM IST

Meanwhile in the T20 World Cup, Australia racked up its second win to move to the second spot. The group is wide open with England and New Zealand also in fray for qualification. Here are how the scenarios look like in the group.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup qualification scenarios: How can Australia, England, New Zealand reach semifinals
5:34PM IST

Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play in India’s New Zealand tour? The latest buzz suggests that both Rohit and Kohli have requested for rest from the tour to the island nation.

5:26 PM IST

When will India’s squad for New Zealand ODI and T20I tour be announced?

India’s squad for the New Zealand ODI and T20I tour will be announced on Monday by All-India Senior Selection Committee’s chairman, Chetan Sharma at 6:30PM IST.

India’s tour of New Zealand - squad announcement

The All-India Senior Selection Committee, on Monday, will announce India’s squad for its New Zealand tour which is slated to take place after the T20 World Cup 2022.

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against the BlackCaps in its first tour of the island nation since early 2020. The series will begin with the T20I series in Wellington on November 18, five days after the T20 World Cup final.

New Zealand vs India schedule

  • ⦿ 1st T20I: November 18, Wellington
  • ⦿ 2nd T20I: November 20, Mount Maunganui
  • ⦿ 3rd T20I: November 22, Napier
  • ⦿ 1st ODI: November 25, Auckland
  • ⦿ 2nd ODI: November 27, Hamilton
  • ⦿ 3rd ODI: November 30, Christchurch

