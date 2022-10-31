6:30PM IST

The live announcement of the limited-overs squad will be done shortly.

6:20PM IST

Chetan Sharma will address the media in about 10 minutes to announce both the squads.

6:03PM IST

India’s T20 World Cup squad have touched down in Adelaide for its match against Bangladesh on November 2.

5:46PM IST

Meanwhile in the T20 World Cup, Australia racked up its second win to move to the second spot. The group is wide open with England and New Zealand also in fray for qualification. Here are how the scenarios look like in the group.

5:34PM IST

Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play in India’s New Zealand tour? The latest buzz suggests that both Rohit and Kohli have requested for rest from the tour to the island nation.

5:26 PM IST

When will India’s squad for New Zealand ODI and T20I tour be announced?

India’s tour of New Zealand - squad announcement

The All-India Senior Selection Committee, on Monday, will announce India’s squad for its New Zealand tour which is slated to take place after the T20 World Cup 2022.

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against the BlackCaps in its first tour of the island nation since early 2020. The series will begin with the T20I series in Wellington on November 18, five days after the T20 World Cup final.

New Zealand vs India schedule