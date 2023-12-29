SA vs IND: India names Avesh Khan as Mohammed Shami’s replacement for 2nd Test against South Africa

Avesh Khan has been added to India’s squad for the second and final Test against South Africa, as a replacement for an injured Mohammed Shami, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BBCI) announced on Friday.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Mr Avesh Khan as a replacement for Mr Mohd. Shami for the second Test against South Africa to be played from 3 rd-7 th January 2024 in Cape Town” the statement from BCCI read.

Dean Elgar and Kagiso Rabada teamed up to dismantle the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side in the first Test to clinch a mammoth win by an innings and 32 runs.

India suffered a further slip in morale as it was fined 10% of match fees and docked two World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate in Centurion. The men in blue are now sixth in the standings with 14 points while South Africa occupies the top spot.