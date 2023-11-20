India’s squad for T20I series against Australia announced: Suryakumar Yadav to captain; Sanju Samson misses out

BCCI announced the India squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia scheduled to start on November 23, 2023 in Visakhapatnam.

Suryakumar Yadav will captain the side, while Ruturaj Gaikwad will be vice-captain for the first three T20Is. Shreyas Iyer will join the squad for the fourth and fifth T20I as vice-captain.

India enters into the five-match series on the back of a ODI World Cup final loss against Australia, where the Men in Blue suffered a six-wicket loss.

India’s squad Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

IND v AUS T20I schedule November 23: First T20, Vishakhapatnam November 26: Second T20, Thiruvananthapuram November 28: Third T20, Guwahati December 1: Fourth T20, Raipur December 3: Fifth T20, Bengaluru All matches to start at 7 p.m. IST