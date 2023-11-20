India’s squad for T20I series against Australia announced: Suryakumar Yadav to captain; Sanju Samson misses out

BCCI announced the India squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia scheduled to start on November 23, 2023 in Visakhapatnam.
Suryakumar Yadav will captain the side, while Ruturaj Gaikwad will be vice-captain for the first three T20Is. Shreyas Iyer will join the squad for the fourth and fifth T20I as vice-captain.
India enters into the five-match series on the back of a ODI World Cup final loss against Australia, where the Men in Blue suffered a six-wicket loss.
India’s squad
IND v AUS T20I schedule
