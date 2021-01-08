India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: India aims to break Labuschagne-Smith stand

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live Coverage of Day two of the third Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

India vs Australia, First Test, Day 2 SCORECARD

The covers are coming off and we will have a resumption shortly

Rain stops play

Australia 183/2 after 64 overs: Review Lost - India loses a review as Rahane went upstairs for a Smith LBW but the ball was going way over the stumps. The Indian bowlers are still keeping the ball in the middle and leg-stump line and are bowling to Smith on his pads. There is a slight drizzle in the air but the game is on with Jadeja being introduced into the attack. Still no signs of Ashwin.

Australia 178/2 after 60 overs: The lines have been pretty straight from Siraj and Bumrah but with no assistance from the surface, India needs to change their plan. There is a packed leg side but both Smith and Labuschagne are able to pierce the gaps and keep the scorecard ticking.

Australia 167/2 after 56 overs: Good start from Siraj as he poses questions to Smith with a short ball and another back of length delivery that kicked off the surface with the batsman tucking it to fine leg. Just a single from the second day's opening over.

Mohammed Siraj is ready with the hard red cherry and it will be Smith on strike.

Right then we are all set for Day 2 to begin and the first session will be very crucial for India. Smith and Labuschagne are looking in great nick and most importantly Smith has shown that he is in a hurry to score runs with a set batsman motoring on nicely at the other end. India needs to pick wickets on a track, that is offering minimum support to the bowlers.

Day 1 Report: Pucovski, Labuschagne shine as Australia takes honours on Day One

Marnus Labuschagne posted an unbeaten 67 and shared partnerships of 100 with Will Pucovski and 60 with Steve Smith to help Australia reach 166-2 at stumps after a rain-interrupted opening day of the third Test against India.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat at the Sydney Cricket Ground, giving Pucovski an immediate taste of Test cricket as the 22-year-old opener started the innings with veteran David Warner.

WATCH: Debutant Will Pucovski dropped twice by Pant on way to maiden fifty

Warner lasted only eight balls and scored five runs on his comeback from injury before he chased a full and wide ball from Mohammed Siraj and was caught at first slip with the total at 6.

Pucovski continued with Labuschagne and looked at times assured in his Test debut and at times lucky to still be at the crease. He had three reprieves on his way to 50, a milestone he passed in the over before tea with consecutive boundaries against Navdeep Saini — the first two balls in Test cricket for the Indian fast bowler.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Labuschagne, Pucovski hand Australia control; Saini picks maiden Test wicket

Toss: Australia has won the toss and opted to bat first

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini

Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (C/WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood