K.L. Rahul: My batting position will vary depending on the format

In his maiden outing as a keeper batting at No. 5 against Australia, in Rajkot, K.L. Rahul slammed a quickfire 80 off just 52 deliveries. Now in Australia, as the team's new limited-overs vice-captain in Rohit Sharma's absence, Rahul weighed in on his batting position, his role in the squad and how the run-glut in IPL 2020 has been a morale-booster for him ahead of the high profile limited-overs series in Australia.

Excerpts

Is this the best you have felt about your form in white-ball cricket?

I haven't played a lot of 50-over cricket for a continued period though I have been part of the Indian team for a few years... I have never got a long run like this [in ODIs], so it feels good to be able to contribute and put up consistent performances for my team.

Will your batting position depend on the format you are playing, given that you now have the added responsibility of keeping wickets?

Yes, it will depend on the formats that I am playing, what the team wants of me and what combination sits better.. Obviously, the last ODI series we played, I batted at 5 and kept wickets, so yeah that's a role that I quite enjoyed and I am happy to do or play whatever role the think tank gives me.

How do you plan on keeping wickets to spinners like Chahal and Kuldeep, who got a lot of guidance from MS Dhoni. Will you be able to chide in like Dhoni whenever they stray in line and length?

Nobody can fill MS Dhoni's place. He has shown us how a wicketkeeper-batsman's role ought to be fulfilled. So we have learnt a lot from him. I share a decent understanding with Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav and will probably give them feedback about what I feel is a better length or pace to bowl or if we can change the field set... anybody donning the gloves will have that responsibility. I've done this in one series in New Zealand and I quite enjoyed it... hopefully, I can get better at reading the game and give good feedback to the bowlers and the captain.

You were in sparkling form throughout the IPL. Does that give you confidence going into this limited-overs series?

It does... just considering how the last six seven months went before the IPL. We hadn't played much cricket, so we as players came into the tournament with a lot of self-doubt, we had a lot going on in our minds. So yeah, it felt good that I could get runs in the middle. Hopefully, I can carry that confidence and momentum in this series as well. That said, it is a different format and we must start fresh.

Can you share the mindset that's required to maintain the right balance between batting, keeping wickets and leading the team?

I learnt from the IPL to stay in the moment... when I am batting, I think like a batter, assess the conditions and see how as a batter I can win the game.. when I am keeping... it is imp I switch on as a keeper and not keep thinking as a leader.. that's something I learnt over the IPL and I feel that's the key going ahead for me... It is imp to start well in white-ball series, we are playing for India after a while... We are excited to go out there and play some hard cricket... Australia is a country where we have enjoyed coming and playing hard cricket, so yeah it's imp we start well.