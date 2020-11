AUS vs IND: T Natarajan added to India's squad for Australia ODI series

Pacer T Natarajan has been added to India's squad for the ODI series against Australia which begins in Sydney on Friday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee added the left-arm bowler as a cover for Navdeep Saini, who had complained of back spasm.

READ | Cricket Australia seeks government approval to relax quarantine for Rohit

Natarajan was earlier drafted into the T20 squad after an injury to spinner Varun Chakravarathy.

The BCCI also updated that Rohit Sharma's next assessment on his injury will be taken on December 11 and pacer Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the Test series, which begins next month.

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan.