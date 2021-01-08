Ravindra Jadeja: Steve Smith's run-out one of my best

Despite having emerged as India’s most successful bowler (4 for 62) on Friday, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja picked his astonishing fielding effort to run centurion Steve Smith out as a memorable moment from the second day’s play of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“For me, the run-out will be the “rewind and play” moments. It was one of my best run-outs. Having got the direct hit from outside the 30-yard circle, I would say it’s my most favourite, in fact, the best,” Jadeja said after the day's play. “Picking wickets - three or four - overseas is good, but the run-out was a moment that would stay with me forever.”

Jadeja’s amazing effort in the field - running in from the deep square-leg boundary, picking the ball with one hand before effecting a rocket throw to dismantle the woodwork to deny Smith a second run - brought an end to Australia’s first innings.

Ravindra Jadeja's direct hit caught Steve Smith short of his crease. - GETTY IMAGES

Asked whether he was increasingly looking at himself as a genuine all-rounder in Test cricket over the last year or year and a half, Jadeja said: “It’s not about the last 12 or 18 months, but whenever I get an opportunity, I am keen on contributing with the bat and the ball. Ever since I started playing, that’s been my role. Whenever presented with an opportunity, I have delivered as an all-rounder. When you score runs overseas, it gets highlighted more. I don’t think too much about the past but am focussed on converting whatever opportunities I get.”