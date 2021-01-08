Shubman Gill brings up maiden Test fifty in Sydney

Shubman Gill brought up his maiden Test fifty with a single off Nathan Lyon on day two of the second Test match between India and Australia on Friday. Gill looked like he was in complete control of his game, playing an array of handsome-looking shots along the way.

A couple of boundaries stood out - a cover drive off Lyon and a pull shot off Josh Hazlewood. He was eventually dismissed for 50 off 101 deliveries by Pat Cummins.

A right-hand top-order batsman from Punjab, Gill made his Test debut in Melbourne, where India beat Australia by eight wickets to level the four-match series 1-1.

"Shubman going and playing with that kind of flair later on was great to see. Great character. More than anything else, great character. He looked very very mature for someone playing his first Test match. He looked very calm and composed. Wasn't afraid to play his shots, which was great to see. Even in the second innings, it was very easy to get into a shell but he went out there and played his natural game, which was great from the team point of view," head coach Ravi Shastri had said about Gill after the second Test.