Rahane: Hotel quarantine is challenging but we are not annoyed

Ahead of the third Test against Australia in Sydney, India captain Ajinkya Rahane admitted that stricter quarantine rules are challenging especially when things are quite normal outside, but also clarified that his team is 'not annoyed' with the bio-bubble protocols.

Interacting with the scribes on Wednesday, Rahane said: "Being in quarantine has its challenges. As a team, we are focusing on the game. Outside life in Sydney, things are normal, but we are in quarantine. It's challenging, but we are just focusing on the Test match and want to start well."

READ: Rohit to open batting in Sydney, confirms Rahane

"We are not annoyed. Yes, there are challenges especially when life outside is normal. But we have to deal with it. We are here to play cricket and that's the priority. We are focusing on tomorrow's Test match," the captain said.

With the quarantine rules unclear in Brisbane, there have been reports that the team might not travel there for the fourth and final Test. But Rahane downplayed the issue, stating that it's for the BCCI to decide.

READ: Tim Paine talks strategy against Bumrah & Co. ahead of Sydney Test

It is believed that the team hotel in Queensland will have a bio-bubble, similar to the one in the Indian Premier League, where players can move freely inside the secured environment. The BCCI and Cricket Australia are trying to figure out in case there can be some relaxation.

However, the team is not thinking too much about factors, which are beyond their control. With the series evenly poised at 1-1, Rahane's men now have their sights set on retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.