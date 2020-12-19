Mohammed Shami set to miss remainder of Test series

Mohammed Shami is set to miss the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after scan results revealed that the India pacer has a fracture on his bowling arm.

While batting in the second innings of the first Test in Adelaide on Friday, Shami was struck by a Pat Cummins bouncer and had to retire hurt. In the post-match presentation, India captain Virat Kohli said that the pace ace was in pain and could ‘hardly lift’ his bowling arm.

Coming in at No.11, Shami tried to evade a short ball, backing away to the leg side and that struck on his right forearm and he was visibly uncomfortable. The team doctor rushed to look at the injury and the forearm was strapped up, but Shami had to walk off the field, looking clearly in pain.

Shami went for a scan after the match and Sportstar understands that the pacer is set to be away for a while as it would take quite a bit of time for him to recover. An official announcement is expected shortly.

Shami’s injury is a big blow for the Indian team, which will be missing its captain, Kohli for the rest of the tour. With Rohit Sharma still under quarantine and Ishant Sharma not part of the squad, India might have to consider Navdeep Saini or Mohammad Siraj as Shami’s replacement.

In all likelihood, chances are high that Siraj, who had an impressive outing in the two warm-up games, could make his debut in the Boxing Day Test.