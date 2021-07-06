Indian cricketers in UK to get second dose of vaccine on July 7 and 9

The Indian players, who are currently on a break in the UK ahead of the five-match Test series against England, will be given their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on July 7 and 9.

Speaking to ANI, sources said the second round of vaccination has been planned for the team. "The second dosage has been planned for the cricketers and they will be vaccinated on Wednesday and Friday," a source said.

While the Indian players are currently on a break after the completion of the World Test Championship (WTC), they are set to go into quarantine in Durham from July 14. They will also play a warm-up game from July 20 to 22 after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) requested the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to arrange for a practice game before the first Test gets underway on August 4.

While speaking to the media in the virtual press conference at the end of the WTC final against New Zealand, India captain Kohli had said his side wanted first-class games ahead of the series against England, but they had not been given that.

Meanwhile, India opener Shubman Gill has been ruled out for eight weeks after he suffered a shin injury post the final encounter at Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Incidentally, pacer Ishant Sharma had suffered an injury to his bowling hand while stopping a ball during the WTC final and had to get three stitches. Ishant, is however, set to be fit in time for the England Tests.