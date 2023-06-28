MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India to tour Ireland for three-match T20I series in August

India, the world’s top-ranked men’s T20 side, will face Ireland on August 18, 20 and 23. India beat host Ireland 2-0 in a two-match Twenty20 series last year.

Published : Jun 28, 2023 07:15 IST , DUBLIN - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: India’s Deepak Hooda plays a shot during the second T20I against Ireland at Malahide cricket club in Dublin on June 28, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Deepak Hooda plays a shot during the second T20I against Ireland at Malahide cricket club in Dublin on June 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP/Paul Faith
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Deepak Hooda plays a shot during the second T20I against Ireland at Malahide cricket club in Dublin on June 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP/Paul Faith

India is returning to Malahide to play Ireland in a three-match Twenty20 cricket series in August.

India, the world’s top-ranked men’s T20 side, will face Ireland on August 18, 20 and 23.

“We’re delighted to welcome India back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months,” Warren Deutrom, chief executive of Cricket Ireland, said Tuesday.

“We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion.”

India beat host Ireland 2-0 in a two-match Twenty20 series last year.

India, which will embark on a tour to West Indies next month that will involve three Tests and five T20 internationals, is set to host the 50-over World Cup starting October 5.

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

Ireland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Day 2 Live: Iran comfortably leads vs Hong Kong; India vs Japan at 11:30AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. India to tour Ireland for three-match T20I series in August
    AP
  3. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, HIGHLIGHTS: India dominates Chinese Taipei, South Korea
    Team Sportstar
  4. SAFF Championship 2023: Lebanon in prime position to confirm semis berth against Maldives  
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Asian Kabaddi Championship: Squad, fixtures & live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India to tour Ireland for three-match T20I series in August
    AP
  2. England’s Tongue ‘living the dream’ with Ashes call-up
    AFP
  3. TNPL 2023: Lyca Kovai Kings thrashes Salem Spartans to secure playoff spot
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. ECB recommends £500,000 fine for Yorkshire after cricket racism scandal
    AFP
  5. ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Ireland thrashes UAE by 138 runs in dead rubber
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Day 2 Live: Iran comfortably leads vs Hong Kong; India vs Japan at 11:30AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. India to tour Ireland for three-match T20I series in August
    AP
  3. Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, HIGHLIGHTS: India dominates Chinese Taipei, South Korea
    Team Sportstar
  4. SAFF Championship 2023: Lebanon in prime position to confirm semis berth against Maldives  
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Asian Kabaddi Championship: Squad, fixtures & live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment