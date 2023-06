India to tour Ireland for three-match T20I series in August

India is returning to Malahide to play Ireland in a three-match Twenty20 cricket series in August.

India, the world’s top-ranked men’s T20 side, will face Ireland on August 18, 20 and 23.

“We’re delighted to welcome India back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months,” Warren Deutrom, chief executive of Cricket Ireland, said Tuesday.

“We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion.”

India beat host Ireland 2-0 in a two-match Twenty20 series last year.

India, which will embark on a tour to West Indies next month that will involve three Tests and five T20 internationals, is set to host the 50-over World Cup starting October 5.