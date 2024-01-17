IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live Score: India 212/4 (20); Rohit, Rinku combine 36 runs in last over vs Afghanistan

Key Updates
- January 17, 2024 20:48RECORD: Rohit Sharma scores 5th T20I century
- January 17, 2024 20:416IND 212/4 in 20 overs
Karim Janat. Begins with a four and then launches the second ball into the orbit for a SIX! And it’s a no ball as well. SIX MORE! His highest T20I score. Takes a single on the third ball. Now Rinku smacks a SIX over midwicket. Incredible hitting this. Full toss and SIX more. Already 30 runs off the over. Ends the over with a SIX! 36 RUNS OF THE OVER.
- January 17, 2024 20:35100IND 176/4 in 19 overs
Omarzai bowling the penultimate over. In the slot and out of the park from Rohit. And he’s into the 90s with style. Just five more for century. Four! He’s on 99 now. Bouncer and just place it towards square leg. FOUR! Fifth T20I hundred for Rohit Sharma. Rinku ends the over with SIX and also reaches his fifty in 36 balls.
- January 17, 2024 20:294IND 154/4 in 18 overs
Ahmad is back. Three singles on first three balls. On the fifth ball, Rohit finally finds the fence. Full and Rohit places it past fine leg. A double on the last ball.
- January 17, 2024 20:256IND 144/4 in 17 overs
Janat begins with a low full toss and Rohit places it towards extra covers for four. SIX! Rohit this time picks the back of the length delivery over long on. Highest fifth wicket partnership for India this in T20Is.
- January 17, 2024 20:176IND 131/4 in 16 overs
Saleem. Rohit comes across and hit the ball past fine leg for four! Once again goes across, short ball and pulls it over square leg for a SIX! No ball. Rohit must be happy this time as once again it was a near waist height ball and umpire calls for a free-hit. A wide ball so Saleem will have to re-bowl that. Single. Rohit tries to go for a slog but ends up edging the ball first on the helmet grill and then towards short third. Cracking shot by Rinku to end the over. Full and he just places it straight past Rohit’s head for four.
- January 17, 2024 20:12IND 109/4 in 15 overs
Karim Janat into the attack. Rohit is still visibly unhappy with that no ball decision. Three singles in three balls. A total of five singles in that over.
- January 17, 2024 20:07IND 104/4 in 14 overs
Saleem is back. A double and that’s 100 runs on board for India. Rohit isn’t happy with an umpire’s decision over a no-ball. He thinks the ball was over his waist but isn’t able to convince the umpire.
- January 17, 2024 20:0350IND 97/4 in 13 overs
And now, Rohit sweeps Qais for four! Everything is coming together for him now. Half-volley and Rinku hits it straight over the bowler’s head for a SIX! Another reverse sweep for four by Rohit and he gets to his fifty by that shot!
- January 17, 2024 19:596IND 81/4 in 12 overs
Ashraf continues. SIX! Rohit goes over long on. And another one! And guess what? The reverse sweep works! Six over point.
- January 17, 2024 19:55IND 65/4 in 11 overs
Qais continues. Rohit continues his attempts at sweeps, this time the orthodox one but for the same result. Indian batters unable to find boundaries regularly.
- January 17, 2024 19:494IND 61/4 in 10 overs
Sharafuddin Ashraf for his first over. Half-tracker by the left arm spinner and Rinku smacks it towards midwicket for four. Nine runs from the over.
- January 17, 2024 19:44IND 52/4 in 9 overs
Qais continues. A long appeal against Rinku for an LBW. Umpire took at least 10-12 seconds before raising his finger. Rinku has opted for DRS. There’s a faint edge when the ball passes the bat. Not out. Rohit is still trying to perfect his reverse sweep against Qais. Unable to so far.
- January 17, 2024 19:386IND 48/4 in 8 overs
Right arm quick Mohammad Saleem into the attack now. SHOT! Absolutely brilliant pick up shot by Rinku Singh for a SIX. On the pads and Rinku picks it very quickly. Slower bouncer and this time Rohit pulls it towards square leg for another maximum.
- January 17, 2024 19:344IND 34/4 in 7 overs
Qais Ahmad with his leg-spin. Rohit has attempted two reverse sweeps but couldn’t time even one. Qais drops it short and Rohit this time pulls towards midwicket for four.
- January 17, 2024 19:294IND 30/4 in 6 overs
Omarzai. Wide on the length and Rohit cuts it past point for four. Rohit comes down the track, goes for a wild slog but is beaten. Rinku is off the mark with a double. PowerPlay is done.
- January 17, 2024 19:23WIND 22/4 in 5 overs
Ahmad continues. Bowls a bouncer, Rohit goes for a pull but is beaten. Sanju Samson is the new man in. OUT! Samson gets a golden duck! Goes for a pull, top edge and Nabi once again takes a good catch.
Rinku Singh is here now. Just a single and a wicket in that over.
- January 17, 2024 19:18WIND 21/3 in 4 overs
Omarzai continues. A great start for Afghanistan here. Now Rohit launches but doesn’t time that well. However, the ball lands safely in front of the mid-on fielder who had to run behind. OUT! Dube is gone! He gets an edge and a great catch by wicketkeeper.
- January 17, 2024 19:10WIND 19/2 in 3 overs
Rohit begins the Ahmad over with a four! This time from the middle of the bat, cut over point. OUT! Jaiswal hits one in the air. It’s too high but a very well-judged catch by Mohammed Nabi who had to run behind from the short midwicket area.
Virat Kohli at the crease now. First ball duck for Kohli!! Back of the length ball, he goes for a pull but ended up hitting it straight to mid-off.
Now Shivam Dube. Six runs and two wickets in that over.
- January 17, 2024 19:06IND 13/0 in 2 overs
Azmatullah Omarzai from the other end. Jaiswal takes a single on the first ball. Rohit is finally off the mark on the seventh ball. Although, on replay, he did get an edge off the bat that went to the boundary. A very tidy over for Afghanistan. Just two runs off it.
- January 17, 2024 18:594IND 11/0 in 1 over
Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal open the innings. Fareed Ahmad with the new ball.
Wide and short, Jaiswal punches it past extra covers but slow outfield helps the Afghan fielders to cut it down to just three. On the leg of Rohit and the ball goes fine for four. Leg byes for four! Another leg bye for four! Still not off the mark but India has a good first over.
- January 17, 2024 18:47Also, guess who dropped by to meet the Indian team during yesterday’s practice?
- January 17, 2024 18:35Playing XI
India - Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi
Afghanistan - Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik
- January 17, 2024 18:30Toss - India
India wins the toss and opts to bat first. “Just wanted to bat first since we batted second in the other two games,” Rohit Sharma says.
Sanju Samson, Avesh Khan, and Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI. Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Jitesh Sharma miss out.
- January 17, 2024 18:29Pitch report
There’s an uneven covering of grass across the pitch. Could be a little two-paced, says Nick Knight. Teams would ideally want to chase here.
- January 17, 2024 18:15Will India change its playing XI today?
Since today is India’s last T20I before the T20 World Cup, this will be the last opportunity to play its winning combination together.
Here’s the preview by N. Sudharshan for more:
- January 17, 2024 18:04What India and Arshdeep Singh think before going into the 3rd T20I?
- January 17, 2024 17:42Results this series
1st T20I - India beat Afghanistan by six wickets in Mohali
2nd T20I - India beat Afghanistan by six wickets in Indore
- January 17, 2024 17:35Live streaming info
The third T20I will be telecasted on Sports18 network and can be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.
- January 17, 2024 17:30Welcome!
Welcome to the live coverage of the third T20I between India and Afghanistan set to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Stay tuned for the live updates.
