IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live Score: India 212/4 (20); Rohit, Rinku combine 36 runs in last over vs Afghanistan

IND 19/2 in 3 overs

Rohit begins the Ahmad over with a four! This time from the middle of the bat, cut over point. OUT! Jaiswal hits one in the air. It’s too high but a very well-judged catch by Mohammed Nabi who had to run behind from the short midwicket area.

Virat Kohli at the crease now. First ball duck for Kohli!! Back of the length ball, he goes for a pull but ended up hitting it straight to mid-off.

Now Shivam Dube. Six runs and two wickets in that over.