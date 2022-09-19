Cricket

India vs Australia T20 schedule, dates and complete squads list

Australia and India are set to play three T20Is, less than a month before the T20 World Cup. The three matches will be played in Mohali, Nagpur and Hyderabad respectively.

19 September, 2022 12:12 IST
Australia’s captain Aaron Finch attends a practice session at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

Australia’s captain Aaron Finch attends a practice session at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. | Photo Credit: AFP

Following the short trip to India, Australia will play the West Indies (on October 5 and 7) and England (October 9, 12 and 14) at home.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma’s men will take on South Africa in three T20Is at home before leaving for the World Cup.

Here’s the full schedule of all India v Australia T20Is.

September 20: First T20, Mohali, 7.30pm IST

September 23: Second T20, Nagpur, 7.30pm IST

September 25: Third T20, Hyderabad, 7.30pm IST

All matches will be shown live on Star Sports and streamed on Disney Hotstar

Full squads

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

