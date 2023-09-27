IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: Warner, Marsh open as Australia looks to avoid cleansweep vs India

Team news

India - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah (after taking a break in 2nd ODI) have returned to the squad. Shubman Gill is rested. Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, and Hardik Pandya have gone home. Axar Patel is not available for this game.

Australia - Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are regaining full fitness and could be seen in action. Spencer Johnson and Nathan Ellis are injured and have gone back home.