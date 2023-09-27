IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: Warner, Marsh open as Australia looks to avoid cleansweep vs India

Key Updates
- September 27, 2023 13:352nd over
Mohammad Siraj with the new ball. First ball and he swings it into the left hander.
- September 27, 2023 13:314AUS 5/0 in 1 over
Bumrah to Warner, top of off to start with and he defends it. Three balls, three dots. Length balls and no room on offer yet by Bumrah. First runs on the board with Warner cutting the ball towards deep third for a single. Marsh gets off the mark on the first ball with a glorious cover drive for four. Five runs off the over.
- September 27, 2023 13:30All set!
David Warner and Mitchell Marsh open the innings for Australia. Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball.
- September 27, 2023 13:14Preview: Sickness-hit India squad eyes series sweep over Australia
India’s World Cup dress rehearsal, drawing to a culmination soon, hit a temporary snag before the dead rubber with multiple players being dropped from the squad due to sickness.
Read the preview here:
- September 27, 2023 13:10Ishan Kishan unavailable due to illness
Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan wasn’t available for the third ODI due to illness.
As per BCCI’s statement, “Additionally, four local state players - Dharmendra Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Vishwaraj Jadeja and Harvik Desai will support the team for drinks and fielding throughout the match.”
- September 27, 2023 13:07Playing XIs
India - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj
Australia - Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood
- September 27, 2023 13:02Toss update
Australia wins the toss opts to bat.
Five changes for Australia in the playing XI.
Ashwin not in the playing XI, Washington Sundar playing.
- September 27, 2023 12:59Special guest greets Indian players
Cheteshwar Pujara is at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium and was seen greeting the Indian players who were warming up.
- September 27, 2023 12:30Team news
India - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah (after taking a break in 2nd ODI) have returned to the squad. Shubman Gill is rested. Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, and Hardik Pandya have gone home. Axar Patel is not available for this game.
Australia - Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are regaining full fitness and could be seen in action. Spencer Johnson and Nathan Ellis are injured and have gone back home.
- September 27, 2023 12:20Has India ticked all the boxes ahead of World Cup?
- September 27, 2023 12:18Last five matches
India - WWWLW
Australia - LLLLL
Australia is on a five-match losing streak that began in South Africa.
- September 27, 2023 12:15Captain is back!
- September 27, 2023 12:06IND vs AUS: live streaming info
The match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and can be streamed live on Jio Cinema. The match is scheduled to begin from 1:30 PM IST.
- September 27, 2023 12:01Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the third and final ODI between India and Australia set to be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat. Stay tuned for the live updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: Warner, Marsh open as Australia looks to avoid cleansweep vs India
- Shooting LIVE SCORE Asian Games 2023: Anant eyes gold in men’s skeet final; Sift wins gold with WR, Ashi bronze in 50m rifle 3P; Esha wins 25m women’s pistol silver; India wins 25m women’s pistol team gold- Hangzhou 2022 updates
- Asian Games 2023, September 27 Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Esha Singh bags silver in 25m pistol, Samra wins 50m rifle 3p gold with new WR; Shiva Thapa in action, tennis results
- Table Tennis LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: India Men’s Doubles R-64, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah in action
- Asian Games 2023: Esha Singh bags silver in 25m pistol women’s final, Manu Bhaker finishes fifth
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE