IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: Warner, Marsh open as Australia looks to avoid cleansweep vs India

India vs Australia live score, 3rd ODI: Get the score, toss and playing XI updates of the third ODI between India and Australia in Rajkot.

Updated : Sep 27, 2023 13:35 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from India vs Australia 3rd ODI in Rajkot.
Catch the live score and updates from India vs Australia 3rd ODI in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: AP
Catch the live score and updates from India vs Australia 3rd ODI in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: AP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat.

  • September 27, 2023 13:35
    2nd over

    Mohammad Siraj with the new ball. First ball and he swings it into the left hander.

  • September 27, 2023 13:31
    4
    AUS 5/0 in 1 over

    Bumrah to Warner, top of off to start with and he defends it. Three balls, three dots. Length balls and no room on offer yet by Bumrah. First runs on the board with Warner cutting the ball towards deep third for a single. Marsh gets off the mark on the first ball with a glorious cover drive for four. Five runs off the over.

  • September 27, 2023 13:30
    All set!

    David Warner and Mitchell Marsh open the innings for Australia. Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball.

  • September 27, 2023 13:14
    Preview: Sickness-hit India squad eyes series sweep over Australia

    India’s World Cup dress rehearsal, drawing to a culmination soon, hit a temporary snag before the dead rubber with multiple players being dropped from the squad due to sickness.

    Read the preview here:

    IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Sickness-hit India squad eyes series sweep over Australia

    IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India will be forced into changes and field another rotated side as it attempts a series sweep against Australia in the third One-Day International in Rajkot on Wednesday.

  • September 27, 2023 13:10
    Ishan Kishan unavailable due to illness

    Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan wasn’t available for the third ODI due to illness.

    As per BCCI’s statement, “Additionally, four local state players - Dharmendra Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Vishwaraj Jadeja and Harvik Desai will support the team for drinks and fielding throughout the match.”

  • September 27, 2023 13:07
    Playing XIs

    India - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj

    Australia - Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood

  • September 27, 2023 13:02
    Toss update

    Australia wins the toss opts to bat.

    Five changes for Australia in the playing XI.

    Ashwin not in the playing XI, Washington Sundar playing.

  • September 27, 2023 12:59
    Special guest greets Indian players

    Cheteshwar Pujara is at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium and was seen greeting the Indian players who were warming up.

  • September 27, 2023 12:30
    Team news

    India - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah (after taking a break in 2nd ODI) have returned to the squad. Shubman Gill is rested. Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, and Hardik Pandya have gone home. Axar Patel is not available for this game.

    Australia - Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell are regaining full fitness and could be seen in action. Spencer Johnson and Nathan Ellis are injured and have gone back home.

    IND vs AUS: Starc’s recovery on track; Maxwell attends net session ahead of third ODI

    Australia pacer Mitchell Starc, on Tuesday, hinted that the injury layover, which has kept him out of competition since the Ashes in July, is nearing its end.

  • September 27, 2023 12:20
    Has India ticked all the boxes ahead of World Cup?

    Rohit Sharma thinks so.

    Read here:

    IND vs AUS: We are settled as a team, says India skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of ODI World Cup

    The India-Australia series marks the end of its preparations for the blockbuster event, and Rohit feels that his side has ticked the right boxes, even in his absence.

  • September 27, 2023 12:18
    Last five matches

    India - WWWLW

    Australia - LLLLL

    Australia is on a five-match losing streak that began in South Africa.

  • September 27, 2023 12:15
    Captain is back!
  • September 27, 2023 12:06
    IND vs AUS: live streaming info

    The match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and can be streamed live on Jio Cinema. The match is scheduled to begin from 1:30 PM IST.

  • September 27, 2023 12:01
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of the third and final ODI between India and Australia set to be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat. Stay tuned for the live updates.

